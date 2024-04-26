Silver Alert activated for 84-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
Apr 26, 2024, 5:31 AM | Updated: 6:23 am
(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was activated early Friday for an 84-year-old woman who was last seen in Phoenix the previous night, authorities said.
Barbara Davis was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday near 16th Street and Broadway Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
She was wearing a big straw hat, a white sweater over a pink shirt with khaki pants and blue athletic shoes.
Davis stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
She suffers from a medical condition which could cause her to appear confused.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.
