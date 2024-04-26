PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was activated early Friday for an 84-year-old woman who was last seen in Phoenix the previous night, authorities said.

Barbara Davis was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday near 16th Street and Broadway Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

She was wearing a big straw hat, a white sweater over a pink shirt with khaki pants and blue athletic shoes.

Davis stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She suffers from a medical condition which could cause her to appear confused.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.

