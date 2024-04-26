Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert activated for 84-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

Apr 26, 2024, 5:31 AM | Updated: 6:23 am

Barbara Davis was last seen near 16th Street and Broadway Road on April, 25, 2024. (Arizona Departm...

Barbara Davis was last seen near 16th Street and Broadway Road on April, 25, 2024. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was activated early Friday for an 84-year-old woman who was last seen in Phoenix the previous night, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Barbara Davis was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday near 16th Street and Broadway Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

She was wearing a big straw hat, a white sweater over a pink shirt with khaki pants and blue athletic shoes.

Davis stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She suffers from a medical condition which could cause her to appear confused.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6141 after hours.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Trunk Space moving after eight years eight years at the Grace Lutheran Church campus in Phoenix....

Bailey Leasure

Trunk Space event venue looking for new home after 8 years at current Phoenix location

The Trunk Space, a Phoenix nonprofit venue that hosts art, music and theater events, will be looking for a new home at the end of May.

2 hours ago

AZ Political Podcast: Ben Toma talks fake elector scheme...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma talks fake elector indictment

This episode of AZ Political Podcast features Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, who shares his thoughts on the fake elector scheme.

2 hours ago

Part of State Route 88 that closed in 2019 is getting repairs...

Serena O'Sullivan

Work underway to restore limited access to stretch of State Route 88 east of Valley

The Arizona Department of Transportation said on Thursday it kicked off initial repairs for a part of State Route 88 closed in 2019.

2 hours ago

(The Picklr photos)...

KTAR.com

Indoor pickleball chain to open 1st of 3 East Valley venues in Tempe this fall

A large Utah-based indoor pickleball franchise will open its first Valley location later this year, the company announced.

2 hours ago

Sally Nyemba, a former deputy public defender for Maricopa County, was sentenced to 1½ years on Ap...

SuElen Rivera

Former deputy public defender for Maricopa County sentenced to 1.5 years for drug trafficking

A former deputy public defender for Maricopa County was sentenced to 1½ years on Monday for drug trafficking, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Arizona doctors could soon give patients abortions in California...

Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to let Arizona doctors provide abortions in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a proposal on Wednesday that could help Arizona doctors give their patients abortions in California.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Silver Alert activated for 84-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix