ARIZONA NEWS

Technical problem impacts flight schedules at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

Apr 26, 2024, 6:56 AM | Updated: 8:16 am

A file photo shows flight information monitors at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport...

An internet issue impacted flight schedules at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday morning, April 26, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A technical problem impacted flight schedules at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday, officials said.

“We’re aware of an internet issue at the airport that was causing some trouble with passengers checking in at the airport,” Sky Harbor spokesman John Trierweiler told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Friday. “Our technology staff is working to resolve the issue.”

Trierweiler said the issue at the check-in kiosks was resolved by 8 a.m., but the impact continued.

By the time the problem was fixed, 69 flights in or out of Sky Harbor were delayed and two were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

RELATED STORIES

The Sky Harbor website showed 19 Friday delays for departing flights, with one cancellation and one diversion. The listed delays were for flights scheduled throughout the day.

It’s unclear how many of the time changes, which were seen in both of Sky Harbor’s terminals, were caused by the technical issue.

