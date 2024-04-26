PHOENIX — A technical problem impacted flight schedules at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday, officials said.

“We’re aware of an internet issue at the airport that was causing some trouble with passengers checking in at the airport,” Sky Harbor spokesman John Trierweiler told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Friday. “Our technology staff is working to resolve the issue.”

Trierweiler said the issue at the check-in kiosks was resolved by 8 a.m., but the impact continued.

By the time the problem was fixed, 69 flights in or out of Sky Harbor were delayed and two were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

The Sky Harbor website showed 19 Friday delays for departing flights, with one cancellation and one diversion. The listed delays were for flights scheduled throughout the day.

It’s unclear how many of the time changes, which were seen in both of Sky Harbor’s terminals, were caused by the technical issue.

