Arizona 2024 general election debate dates to know ahead of time...

PHOENIX — The votes are in. Arizona constituents slimmed down the large crowd of political candidates by casting ballots in the primary election on July 30. Candidates who won the most votes in the Republican and Democratic primaries who will square off against opponents in one-on-one matchups in the Arizona 2024 general election on Nov. 5.

Mark your calendars for Arizona 2024 general election debates

Make sure you don’t miss out on key election deadlines. This guide covers the most important dates of the 2024 election season.

This year, the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission partnered with the Arizona Media Association to make debates easily accessible.

The two organizations have scheduled general debates between candidates competing for various seats of power, from Maricopa County Recorder to the U.S. Senate.

Voters who want to watch past debates and learn which policies the various candidates defended during the primary debates can watch the recaps here.

All of the following general election debates are subject to be canceled or moved. KTAR News’ coverage plans may change on the races and news cycle. (NOTE: Not all of the candidates listed have agreed to participate in the Clean Elections debates.)

Sept. 5: 2nd Congressional District debate

This massive congressional district is in the northeastern part of Arizona. The district’s largest city is Flagstaff.

Democrat Jonathan Nez won his party’s primary by default, while incumbent Republican Eli Crane easily won the primary for his party.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Sept. 9: 3rd Congressional District debate

District 3 will have an opening as current Rep. Ruben Gallego is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema.

This district, which covers western, southern and downtown Phoenix, along with parts of Glendale, has a history of heavily leaning toward Democratic legislators. It’s expected to stay blue.

As of Aug. 5, it is unknown who the Democratic candidate will be with the race between Yassamin Ansari and Raquel Terán likely headed to a recount.

On the other side of the political aisle, Jeff Zink won the Republican primary.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Sept. 11: 4th Congressional District debate

District 4 covers much of Phoenix and Mesa, along with parts of Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe. Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat, currently holds this seat. He won his uncontested primary.

Although political experts think this district will stay blue, several Republicans vied for the seat. Kelly Cooper won the Republican primary.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Sept. 12: Maricopa County Recorder debate

Many political pundits expressed shock when Republican incumbent Stephen Richer lost his bid for reelection in the primary.

State Rep. Justin Heap won the primary for the party. Heap has a history of questioning election results in Maricopa County.

Lone Democrat Tim Stringham won the primary election by default.

This debate is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: 5th Congressional District debate

Republican incumbent Andy Biggs won his uncontested primary.

Democrat Katrina Schaffner won an uncontested Democratic primary.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Sept. 17: 6th Congressional District debate

Incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani won his primary, while Democrat Kirsten Engel won an uncontested Democratic race.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Sept. 18: 7th Congressional District debate

Democratic incumbent Raúl Grijalva won his uncontested primary.

Daniel Butierez won the uncontested Republican primary.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Sept. 24: 8th Congressional District debate

District 8 covers Sun City and Sun City West, along with large parts of Glendale, Peoria and west Phoenix. The primary election results were highly anticipated, because after incumbent Debbie Lesko announced she wouldn’t run for reelection, a large cast of high-profile candidates threw their hats in the ring.

One of them was former Arizona attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh, who won the Republican primary after receiving a dual endorsement from Donald Trump. (The former president also praised Blake Masters, the runner-up in the race.)

Meanwhile, Democrat Gregory Whitten won an uncontested race.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: Maricopa County Sheriff

Former sheriff Paul Penzone’s resignation went into effect on Jan 12. Current Sheriff Russ Skinner, a former Republican, was appointed to replace Penzone and is running to stay in office as a Democrat. However, Skinner lost the Demoratic primary to Tyler Kamp.

Jerry Sheridan won the Republican primary.

This debate is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: 9th Congressional District debate

This western Arizona district covers most of Yuma County and the western portion of Maricopa County. It also includes all of La Paz County as well as most of Mohave and Yuma counties.

The two candidates in this race — incumbent Republican Paul Gosar and Democrat Quacy Smith — each won their uncontested primaries.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: 1st Congressional District debate

District 1, which is the wealthiest in Arizona, covers large parts of north Phoenix, Scottsdale and other northeast Valley suburbs. Its election results are highly anticipated, as Republican incumbent David Schweikert narrowly won the role the last time he ran for it.

Amish Shah has won the Democratic primary for CD-1 after his opponent, Andrei Cherny, conceded.

Shah will face Schweikert, who is in his seventh term and easily won his primary election, in the general election.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: U.S. Senate

This debate is one of the most hotly anticipated of the election cycle. U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she wouldn’t seek reelection created a power vacuum that sucked in high-profile candidates.

Former broadcaster Kari Lake is running on the Republican ticket. She beat Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the primary election. Running against her is Gallego, who ran uncontested on the Democratic ticket.

This debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

