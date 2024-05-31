This week on the AZ Political Podcast, my guest is Congressman David Schweikert. Not only does he have a fascinating backstory, but he also seems to face his political future fairly fearlessly.

That lack of fear is displayed by his willingness to talk about the impending collapse of Social Security and Medicare if something isn’t done soon to save them.

Talking about modifying entitlement programs is something I NEVER would’ve recommended as a political consultant — because it seems like a losing strategy.

Interestingly, because — and not in spite — of the changing demographics of his congressional district, Schweikert believes his constituents are smart enough to give him credit for telling the truth (even if it’s painful to hear).

We also talk about how difficult emotionally it is to lose an election; how even the most honest of politicians must stir the pot from time-to-time (to raise money); and how Congressman Schweikert’s 8-year-old daughter really enjoys the company of Rep. Maxine Waters — someone who’s probably as far away from her dad politically as anyone in Congress.

