Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

AZ Political Podcast: David Schweikert on Social Security, losing elections, political future

May 31, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:06 am

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

This week on the AZ Political Podcast, my guest is Congressman David Schweikert. Not only does he have a fascinating backstory, but he also seems to face his political future fairly fearlessly.

That lack of fear is displayed by his willingness to talk about the impending collapse of Social Security and Medicare if something isn’t done soon to save them.

Talking about modifying entitlement programs is something I NEVER would’ve recommended as a political consultant — because it seems like a losing strategy.

Interestingly, because — and not in spite — of the changing demographics of his congressional district, Schweikert believes his constituents are smart enough to give him credit for telling the truth (even if it’s painful to hear).

We also talk about how difficult emotionally it is to lose an election; how even the most honest of politicians must stir the pot from time-to-time (to raise money); and how Congressman Schweikert’s 8-year-old daughter really enjoys the company of Rep. Maxine Waters — someone who’s probably as far away from her dad politically as anyone in Congress.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

Jim Sharpe

...

KTAR Video

Video: Can an urban camping ban really help Phoenix’s homeless problem?

The city of Phoenix is set to vote May 29 on a proposed ban of urban camping around schools and shelters. Jim Sharpe chimes in on the discussion in Wednesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Will Arizona face another spike in inflation?

Jim Sharpe talks about his worry for more inflation in Arizona during his Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 days ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Paul Bentz analyzes recent presidential, Senate polling for Arizona

This week on the AZ Political Podcast, Paul Bentz joins Jim Sharpe to analyze recent Arizona polling in the presidential and U.S. Senate races.

7 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How poll numbers show a different picture between the presidential race and the Arizona Senate race

This week’s AZ Political Podcast guest Paul Bentz, senior vice president of research and strategy at Highground Inc., joined Jim Sharpe to dig further into the latest polls and the picture the number paint for both the U.S. presidential race and the Arizona Senate race. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Getty Images

8 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Remembering the meaning behind Memorial Day

Jim Sharpe takes a look back in Thursday’s Sharper Point commentary and reflects on the true meaning behind Memorial Day. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Should Joe Biden and Donald Trump be worried about a third-party candidate in Arizona?

A new election poll in Arizona shows Donald Trump leading in Arizona, but should Joe Biden and the former president be worried about a third party candidate? Jim Sharpe explains more in Wednesday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Spencer Platt, Brandon Bell/Getty Images

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

AZ Political Podcast: David Schweikert on Social Security, losing elections, political future