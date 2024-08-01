Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Abe Hamadeh defeats Blake Masters, others in Arizona CD8 Republican primary

Jul 31, 2024, 5:28 PM | Updated: 5:38 pm

Abe Hamadeh speaking....

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The race to be the Republican nominee in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District is over after Abe Hamadeh claimed victory in the primary.

Hamadeh earned 29.8% of the votes counted so far, with Blake Masters in second with 25.2%. The Associated Press called the race in Hamadeh’s favor on Wednesday evening.

They underestimated me because they underestimate the American people,” Hamadeh said in a statement. “We are stronger than they can ever even imagine.”

State House Speaker Ben Toma was the only other candidate to earn over 20%, with former Congressman Trent Franks carrying 16.5%. State Sen. Anthony Kern and political newcomer Pat Briody each had less than 5%.

Hamadeh will face Gregory Whitten, the only Democrat seeking the seat, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Hamadeh will be the heavy favorite to win the U.S. House seat because Republicans have a large registration advantage in the West Valley district.

Rep. Debbie Lesko currently holds the West Valley congressional seat, but isn’t seeking reelection.

Lesko is instead running for a seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and easily won her primary. She’ll face David Sandoval, the only candidate in the Democrat primary, in the general.

What to know about Arizona CD-8 Republican primary

Hamadeh and Masters share an unusual similarity: President Donald Trump endorsed both of them.

RELATED STORIES

“They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.

The two Republican candidates also share experiences of losing to high-profile Democratic rivals.

Hamadeh lost the 2022 Arizona attorney general election to Kris Mayes. He unsuccessfully contested the election results multiple times in court.

Masters, a venture capitalist who lives in Tucson, was the losing Republican nominee against U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022.

Former Arizona state legislator and founder and president of Copper State Consulting Group Stan Barnes said this primary race is critical.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on July 30, 2024. 

