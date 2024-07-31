PHOENIX – State lawmaker Justin Heap leads the Republican primary race for Maricopa County Recorder following the first batch of ballots released by Maricopa County.

Heap leads with 40.7% of the vote while Incumbent Stephen Richer is behind Heap with 38.2% of the vote.

Donald Hiatt is the remaining candidate in the race. Hiatt has brought in 21% of the vote.

The Maricopa County Recorder role controls several aspects of voting on the county including early voting and voter registration.

Heap is running on restoring voter confidence, cleaning voter rolls and insuring faster elections.

Richer is running for a second term and defended the county’s election process fought against election conspiracy theories.

Who would the winning candidate face in the general election?

The winning candidate will run against Democrat Timothy Stringham, who is running unopposed.

