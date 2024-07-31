Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Justin Heap ahead in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder

Jul 30, 2024, 9:11 PM | Updated: 9:54 pm

Justin Heap sitting at desk...

Justin Heap leads in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – State lawmaker Justin Heap leads the Republican primary race for Maricopa County Recorder following the first batch of ballots released by Maricopa County.

Heap leads with 40.7% of the vote while Incumbent Stephen Richer is behind Heap with 38.2% of the vote.

Donald Hiatt is the remaining candidate in the race. Hiatt has brought in 21% of the vote.

The Maricopa County Recorder role controls several aspects of voting on the county including early voting and voter registration.

RELATED STORIES

Heap is running on restoring voter confidence, cleaning voter rolls and insuring faster elections.

Richer is running for a second term and defended the county’s election process fought against election conspiracy theories.

Who would the winning candidate face in the general election?

The winning candidate will run against Democrat Timothy Stringham, who is running unopposed.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candi...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan, Tyler Kamp heading toward general election battle for Maricopa County Sheriff

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candidates held leads in the primary on Tuesday evening.

24 minutes ago

Arizona 2024 primary election live blog...

KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizonans cast their votes in primaries, setting the stage for general election

Follow this live blog to stay up-to-date on the Arizona 2024 primary election, which will shape the future of the Nov. 5 general election.

54 minutes ago

Rachel Mitchell peers into the distance...

KTAR.com

Rachel Mitchell likely to win Republican primary for Maricopa County Attorney

Mitchell is likely to defeat Gina Godbehere in a rematch of the 2022 Maricopa County Attorney Republican primary, inching a step closer to retaining her current position.

57 minutes ago

Amish Shah currently holds a lead in the CD-1 Democratic primary. (Amish Shah Facebook photo)...

KTAR.com

Shah leads Democratic nomination for Arizona CD1, could face Schweikert in general election

Amish Shah currently holds a lead over a handful of other nominees as ballots continue being counted Tuesday night.

1 hour ago

Yassamin Ansari...

KTAR.com

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in Democratic primary in blue-friendly Arizona CD3

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in the Democratic primary in Arizona Congressional District 3 on Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Abe Hamadeh smiling...

Aaron Decker

Hamadeh leads Masters in Arizona CD8 Republican primary after the first ballot drop

Abe Hamadeh leads Blake Masters in primary for Arizona 8th Congressional District following first ballot drop.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Justin Heap ahead in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder