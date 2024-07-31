Close
Jerry Sheridan, Tyler Kamp win primaries for Maricopa County Sheriff

Jul 30, 2024, 9:30 PM | Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 11:25 am

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp will face off in the general election after both candidates won their primaries on July 30, 2024. (Facebook Photos)

PHOENIX — Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp will face off in the general election after both candidates won their primaries on Tuesday evening.

Sheridan won the Republican primary over Frank Milstead and Frank Crawford.

“I am deeply humbled and incredibly grateful for your support and belief in me,” Sheridan said in a statement. “Your vote means the world to me, and I can’t thank you enough for continuing to stand by my side throughout this journey to become your next Sheriff.”

Kamp defeated Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner on the Democratic side.

The winner will be the permanent replacement for Democrat Paul Penzone, who stepped down with nearly a year left in his second term in January to take a community relations job with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Who were the candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff?

On the Democratic side, Kamp and Skinner were the only candidates.

Kamp spent more than 20 years with the Phoenix Police Department.

His tenure with the Phoenix Police Department included time as a shift commander, gang enforcement sergeant and homicide detective.

Skinner was Penzone’s deputy sheriff and served as acting sheriff for about a month until the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors appointed him as interim sheriff in February.

He joined the agency in 1990 and had been chief deputy, overseeing all administrative duties and operations, since 2018.

Skinner reportedly changed his party affiliation after Penzone announced his resignation in October 2023.

On the Republican side, Sheridan ran for the position in 2020 and was former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s longtime chief deputy.

Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Milstead as Department of Public Safety director in February 2015. After five years, Milstead retired in 2020.

Prior to working for DPS, Milstead was chief of the Mesa Police Department for five years. He spent 25 years with the Phoenix Police Department before his job in Mesa.

Crawford served multiple roles within the Glendale Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2021.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

