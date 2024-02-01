Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Democratic Rep. Amish Shah resigns from Arizona House to focus on Congressional run

Jan 31, 2024, 6:00 PM

Dr. Amish Shah, Arizona Democrat House of Representatives...

Dr. Amish Shah, a Democrat, has been a member of the Arizona State House of Representatives since 2019. (Arizona State Legislature Photo/KTAR News Photo)

(Arizona State Legislature Photo/KTAR News Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona state Rep. Amish Shah announced on the House floor Wednesday that he will step down from his role to focus on his run for Congress this year.

“I will be resigning from the AZ House of Representatives tomorrow, Feb. 1,” Shah said.

The Democrat first joined the House in 2019 when voters elected him to represent Legislative District 24. He started representing District 5 on Jan. 9, 2023.

“This has been a super educational experience for me. I went from an ordinary citizen to now a man running for Congress,” Shah said.

In addition to representing voters, he also works as a board-certified doctor in Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine in Arizona, according to his website.

Shah, a Democrat, will run against Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, who has represented Arizona’s first Congressional district since 2023.

Schweikert, a Republican, previously represented Arizona’s sixth Congressional district from 2013 to 2023.

What are the top issues Amish Shah is running on?

Shah is running on three main platforms: education, health care and voting rights. His website says he stands against “dark money,” fair wages for workers, universal health care and abortion access.

His website also says he wants to increase the amount of revenue that goes into the education system to improve Arizona’s national ranking.

“I think that if we have a little empathy for each other, rather than enmity … we can bring the best out of the people in Arizona,” Shah said in his exit speech. “This is what the great leaders in history have done. Amish out.”

