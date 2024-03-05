Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema won’t seek reelection for US Senate seat

Mar 5, 2024, 12:27 PM | Updated: 1:27 pm

Kyrsten Sinema announced she would not run for reelection in the U.S. Senate on March 5, 2024. (Pho...

Kyrsten Sinema announced she would not run for reelection in the U.S. Senate on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema announced Tuesday she will not run for reelection for U.S. Senate, clearing the way for a likely two-way race between Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake.

Sinema, in a statement, said she would not run again because her political approach “is not what America wants right now.”

Sinema, Arizona’s senior senator and the first female to hold the position, has served in the role since 2019.

“I love Arizona and I am so proud of what we’ve delivered,” Sinema said. “Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year.”

What did Sinema do while in the U.S. Senate?

RELATED STORIES

Sinema’s willingness to work across party lines and target centrist voters, independents and Republican women helped her defeat Martha McSally.

She also focused on health care, education and veterans issues since taking office.

Most recently, she spearheaded a comprehensive border enforcement bill that was eventually killed by Senate Republicans.

“The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic, attacking your opponents on cable news or social media,” Sinema said.

“Compromise is a dirty word. We’ve arrived at that crossroad, and we chose anger and division.”

Sinema switched party affiliations from Democrat to Independent in December 2022. She said at the time that she has worked with both parties but that, “Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection of who I’ve always been.”

“And it’s a reflection of who Arizona is,” Sinema said.

What’s next for Arizona’s U.S. Senate race now that Sinema isn’t running?

Lake, who lost the Arizona gubernatorial race in 2022, is the expected GOP candidate in the race for U.S. Senate. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is also running on the Republican side.

Gallego, an Arizona congressman, has announced a run on the Democratic side and seems the likely candidate for the general election.

Polling in recent weeks didn’t favor Sinema in the event she did decide to run.

When respondents were asked for their preference in a potential three-way race in a poll released by Noble Predictive Insights in February, Gallego led the way at 34%, followed by Lake at 31% and Sinema at 23%. Without Sinema, Gallego led Lake 47%-37% in that poll.

An Emerson College poll released around the same time showed similar results, with Gallego leading Lake 46%-39% in a head-to-head matchup, and a three-way race coming out at Gallego 36%, Lake 30% and Sinema 21%.

Democrats hold a 50-49-1 edge in the Senate, which would dissipate if the Republican candidate comes out victorious.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gammage and various musicals....

SuElen Rivera

ASU Gammage Broadway lineup for 2024-25 includes ‘Wicked,’ ‘Moulin Rouge’

ASU Gammage announced its anticipated lineup for the 2024-25 Broadway season, featuring an array of productions ranging from timeless classics to contemporary hits.

1 hour ago

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema speaks at a news conference after the Senate passed the Respect for Marria...

KTAR.com

Politicians react to Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to not run for reelection in US Senate

Politicians across the country reacted to Kyrsten Sinema's decision to not seek reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate.

3 hours ago

Police say a woman assaulted at a Circle K gas station in February was "uninjured." (Buckeye Police...

KTAR.com

Woman assaulted in Buckeye gas station video ‘uninjured,’ police say

The woman who was assaulted at a Circle K in Buckeye in February is "uninjured" and the incident was related to domestic violence, authorities said Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Sun glaring over prison....

SuElen Rivera

Valley man sentenced to 170 years in prison for child sexual exploitation

A Valley man was recently sentenced to 170 years in prison for his role in possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

5 hours ago

Suspect on the floor after officer shoots him...

SuElen Rivera

Body camera footage shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of armed suspect in Phoenix

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when an armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Phoenix last month.

7 hours ago

Arizona voters are keen on immigration and inflation as top issues, according to a new poll. (Photo...

KTAR.com

Poll shows immigration, inflation as top issues for most Arizona voters

As election season in Arizona nears, the state's voters are listing immigration and inflation as their top issues, according to a poll released Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema won’t seek reelection for US Senate seat