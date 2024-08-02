Close
Cherny concedes Democratic nomination for Arizona CD1, Shah will face Schweikert in GE

Aug 1, 2024, 5:31 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

Amish Shah has won the CD-1 Democratic primary. (Amish Shah Facebook photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Amish Shah has won the Democratic primary for Arizona’s Congressional District 1 after his opponent, Andrei Cherny, conceded on Thursday.

Shah will face Republican incumbent David Schweikert, who is in his seventh term and easily won his primary election on Tuesday.

“While its hard to come so close and fall short, win or lose, there are dreams worth chasing and things worth fighting for – and democracy, freedom, and America’s future couldn’t be higher on that list,” Cherny said in a post on X

Shah has not yet released a statement.

Shah, an ex-state representative, led by 1,629 votes and held a 23.9% – 21.4% lead when Cherny conceded.

Shah won in a crowded Democratic field that included Cherny, ex-local news anchor Marlene Galán-Woods, orthodontist Andrew Horne, ex-regional American Red Cross CEO Kurt Kroemer and investment banker Conor O’Callaghan.

What will Arizona CD1 general election look like?

The district is a competitive one in Arizona, with Schweikert defeating Democrat Jevin Hodge by less than a percentage point in 2022.

Schweikert has held the office since 2011. He represented District 6 until redistricting in 2022.

Schweikert earned another term in 2022 despite numerous campaign finance allegations that led to fines for him and his election committee.

His campaign committee was hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission that year for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use.

The general election is Nov. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on July 30, 2024.

