PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in Anthem on Friday morning because of a police situation, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Anthem Way north of Phoenix at about 9:20 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The freeway reopened around 10 a.m., ADOT said.

The closure was due to a minor threatening to jump from the overpass, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

