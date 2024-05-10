Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Interstate 17 reopened in Anthem following police situation

May 10, 2024, 9:37 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

Northbound I-17 was shut down in Anthem because a person was sitting on the overpass on May 10, 202...

Northbound I-17 was shut down in Anthem because a person was sitting on the overpass on May 10, 2024. (Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed in Anthem on Friday morning because of a police situation, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Anthem Way north of Phoenix at about 9:20 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The freeway reopened around 10 a.m., ADOT said.

The closure was due to a minor threatening to jump from the overpass, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

RELATED STORIES

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split panel image of ASU police chief Michael Thompson on the left and an April 2024 pro-Palestinia...

KTAR.com

ASU police chief placed on leave while school investigates pro-Palestinian protests

Arizona State University has placed the chief of its campus police force on leave while it investigates complaints about his behavior during recent pro-Palestinian protests at the Tempe school.

9 minutes ago

A silhouette of a woman holding up a baby with the sun turning the sky yellow. The 2024 Phoenix Mot...

Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix temperatures expected to climb into upper 90s over Mother’s Day weekend

The Mother's Day forecast for metro Phoenix calls for temperatures in the upper 90s as the area experiences a warming trend.

51 minutes ago

File photo of Fossil Creek. Two men drowned in Arizona's Fossil Creek on Wednesday, May 8, 2024....

KTAR.com

Search teams recover bodies of 2 men who drowned in Arizona’s Fossil Creek

Search teams on Thursday recovered the bodies of two men who drowned in Fossil Creek, a popular recreation site north of metro Phoenix.

2 hours ago

A road worker carriers an orange and white barricade. Closures are scheduled this weekend on Inters...

Kevin Stone

Closures scheduled for roadwork on 3 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend

Closures are scheduled for roadwork on three freeways across the Phoenix area this weekend.

3 hours ago

Spikes can be seen on the ground next to the front and back tires of a University of Arizona police...

Associated Press

University of Arizona police tear-gas protesters, remove pro-Palestinian encampment

Campus police tear-gassed pro-Palestinian protesters and took down an encampment at the University of Arizona early Friday.

4 hours ago

One person is dead after a crash involving a city bus near Tempe....

KTAR.com

1 dead after truck reportedly rear-ends city bus on Valley freeway overnight

One person died Thursday night after a crash involving a city bus on a freeway in Tempe, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Northbound Interstate 17 reopened in Anthem following police situation