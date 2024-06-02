North Phoenix roommate dispute ends in murder-suicide, police say

PHOENIX – Two men were found dead in their home in north Phoenix Saturday, and evidence points to a murder-suicide, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers were called for reports of a shooting at a home near Greenway Road and Tatum Boulevard. Upon arrival, police spoke to the caller who said her boyfriend was found shot inside the home. The caller said she possibly heard another shot that came from inside the house, authorities said.

After officers secured the area, they found 44-year-old Ryan Liming dead from a gunshot wound and 55-year-old James Quinn dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, detectives believe there was a dispute between the two victims earlier in the evening. Evidence suggests Liming and Quinn were roommates.

Police say Quinn later shot and killed Liming, before shooting himself after.

Detectives continue to process the evidence as the case remains active.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.