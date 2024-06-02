Close
ARIZONA NEWS

North Phoenix roommate dispute ends in murder-suicide, police say

Jun 2, 2024, 2:07 PM

Two men were found dead in their home in north Phoenix Saturday, and evidence points to a murder-suicide, according to authorities. (Phoenix PD file photo)

BY NICK BORGIA


PHOENIX – Two men were found dead in their home in north Phoenix Saturday, and evidence points to a murder-suicide, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers were called for reports of a shooting at a home near Greenway Road and Tatum Boulevard. Upon arrival, police spoke to the caller who said her boyfriend was found shot inside the home. The caller said she possibly heard another shot that came from inside the house, authorities said.

After officers secured the area, they found 44-year-old Ryan Liming dead from a gunshot wound and 55-year-old James Quinn dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, detectives believe there was a dispute between the two victims earlier in the evening. Evidence suggests Liming and Quinn were roommates.

Police say Quinn later shot and killed Liming, before shooting himself after.

Detectives continue to process the evidence as the case remains active.

north phoenix wildfire...

Firefighters responding to Spring Fire north of Phoenix near State Route 87

Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday.

4 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued for 25-year-old Vincente Russell in Phoenix on Sunday. (Phoenix PD photo)...

Silver Alert issued for nonverbal, 25-year-old Phoenix man

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 25-year-old man in west Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.

5 hours ago

31-year-old Arbron Mehaj was arrested for allegedly killing a man near a bus stop. (MCSO mugshot)...

Man arrested for homicide at bus stop near Desert Ridge in Phoenix

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man near a bus stop late Friday night in the Desert Ridge area of Phoenix.

5 hours ago

A 16-year-old is dead after his kayak capsized near Saguaro Lake. (Saguaro Lake Marina photo)...

16-year-old boy dead after kayak capsizes near Saguaro Lake

A 16-year-old boy is dead after his kayak capsized on Friday near Saguaro Lake in the East Valley, authorities said.

7 hours ago

school bus...

Nick Borgia

Arizona senators announce over $8.3 million for clean school buses

Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced $8,345,000 for clean school buses throughout the state on Friday.

8 hours ago

heat-related-illness...

Nick Borgia

Public Health launches online heat-related illness and death dashboard

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health launched an interactive, online heat-related illness and death dashboard Thursday.

9 hours ago

