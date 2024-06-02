Shooting near park in Phoenix involving police being investigated

PHOENIX — A shooting that involved Phoenix police officers is being investigated, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred Sunday near Coronado Park at the intersection of 13th Street and Palm Lane.

According to Phoenix PD, the suspect was shot and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story.

Detectives are on scene and gathering information. PIO will provide briefing once information is available. pic.twitter.com/Dawm2ZeIuP — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 2, 2024

