Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Shooting near park in Phoenix involving police being investigated

Jun 2, 2024, 3:40 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm

A shooting that involved Phoenix police officers is being investigated, authorities said Sunday. (A...

A shooting that involved Phoenix police officers is being investigated, authorities said Sunday. (AP File photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP File photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A shooting that involved Phoenix police officers is being investigated, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred Sunday near Coronado Park at the intersection of 13th Street and Palm Lane.

RELATED STORIES

According to Phoenix PD, the suspect was shot and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Tribal governor Stephen Roe Lewis placed a temporary ban on dances after a tribal officer was shot ...

Associated Press

Arizona tribe temporarily bans dances after police officer is fatally shot responding to disturbance

Tribal governor Stephen Roe Lewis placed a temporary ban on dances after a tribal officer was shot and killed at a birthday party.

12 minutes ago

File photo of Phoenix Police....

Nick Borgia

North Phoenix roommate dispute ends in murder-suicide, police say

Two men were found dead in their home in north Phoenix Saturday, and evidence points to a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

2 hours ago

north phoenix wildfire...

KTAR.com

Firefighters responding to Spring Fire north of Phoenix near State Route 87

Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday.

5 hours ago

A Silver Alert was issued for 25-year-old Vincente Russell in Phoenix on Sunday. (Phoenix PD photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for nonverbal, 25-year-old Phoenix man

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 25-year-old man in west Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.

5 hours ago

31-year-old Arbron Mehaj was arrested for allegedly killing a man near a bus stop. (MCSO mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for homicide at bus stop near Desert Ridge in Phoenix

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man near a bus stop late Friday night in the Desert Ridge area of Phoenix.

6 hours ago

A 16-year-old is dead after his kayak capsized near Saguaro Lake. (Saguaro Lake Marina photo)...

KTAR.com

16-year-old boy dead after kayak capsizes near Saguaro Lake

A 16-year-old boy is dead after his kayak capsized on Friday near Saguaro Lake in the East Valley, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Shooting near park in Phoenix involving police being investigated