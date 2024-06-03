PHOENIX — From a police officer killed in action to the start of a new wildfire, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

A Gila River Police Department officer was shot and killed early Saturday as police responded to a violent disturbance in which five others, including another officer, also were shot.

According to the GRPD, police received an emergency call regarding a disturbance at a home in Santan, District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community at approximately 2 a.m.

As officers responded to the disturbance, which involved a large crowd, multiple gunshots were fired.

Tribal governor Stephen Roe Lewis announced a temporary ban on all dances following the disturbance.

The Spring Fire burning on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix has surpassed 4,000 acres as of Sunday morning, Tonto National Forest officials announced.

Officials added that one northbound lane of SR-87 will be open for traffic as crews focus on mopping up, or “removing burning material near control lines down to the mineral soil, felling damaged cooling ash pits to make a fire line less likely to escape.”

Over Saturday night, the fire grew to the north and northeast, further away from the Valley.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced Thursday it will open a new store in north Phoenix later this month.

The new location is located near the junction of State Route 74 and Interstate 17. A ribbon cutting will take place on June 14 at 6:45 a.m. for the grand opening.

“Sprouts Farmers Market is a welcome addition to the growing community in North Phoenix,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a news release. “From wellness-minded residents to those working in the emerging semiconductor sector, I know there is a demand for fresh and healthy food from Sprouts!”

The initial phase of PV, the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall site, is almost fully booked with the addition of seven tenants, the project’s developer announced Thursday.

“Approaching 100% leased for the first phase of retail at PV is a significant milestone,” Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development, said in a press release. “This achievement reflects the strong demand and vibrant community we’re building.”

The new additions to the PV retail lineup include four restaurants: Phoenix’s second Federal Pizza location, Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar and The Melt.

Two housing bills Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed last week could increase affordable housing options, according to a Valley real estate expert.

Mark Stapp, the executive director of W.P. Carey’s Master of Real Estate Development Program at ASU, feels hopeful about at least one of the new laws.

“I think the one bill that is significant was House Bill HB2721,” Stapp told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.

