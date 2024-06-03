2 suspects in custody from Gila River officer-involved shooting

PHOENIX — The FBI announced Sunday that two suspects allegedly involved in the Gila River Indian Community officer-involved shooting have been identified and taken into custody.

A Gila River Police Department officer was shot and killed early Saturday as police responded to a violent disturbance. A bystander was also shot and killed, and three other people were shot, including another officer.

One suspect is an adult male, and the other is a juvenile male, police said. Both suspects are receiving medical care from injuries suffered during the shooting.

The FBI and GRPD are continuing to gather evidence, conduct interviews and share information.

Once the FBI’s case is complete, it will be handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona for a charging decision.

Who was the policeman killed in the Gila River officer-involved shooting?

Josh Briese was the officer identified who lost his life in the line of duty Saturday. Briese had been with the department for less than a year and was still completing field training.

Briese’s father, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy David Briese, also died in the line of duty in 2006 when Joshua was only 6 years old.

The second injured police officer, whom the GRPD has not yet identified, is in serious but stable condition as of Saturday, according to authorities.

