Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 suspects in custody from Gila River officer-involved shooting

Jun 2, 2024, 7:13 PM

gila-river-officer-involved-shooting...

The FBI announced Sunday that two suspects allegedly involved in the Gila River Indian Community officer-involved shooting have been identified and taken into custody. (Eric Gay/AP, GRPD photos)

(Eric Gay/AP, GRPD photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The FBI announced Sunday that two suspects allegedly involved in the Gila River Indian Community officer-involved shooting have been identified and taken into custody.

A Gila River Police Department officer was shot and killed early Saturday as police responded to a violent disturbance. A bystander was also shot and killed, and three other people were shot, including another officer.

One suspect is an adult male, and the other is a juvenile male, police said. Both suspects are receiving medical care from injuries suffered during the shooting.

RELATED STORIES

The FBI and GRPD are continuing to gather evidence, conduct interviews and share information.

Once the FBI’s case is complete, it will be handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona for a charging decision.

Who was the policeman killed in the Gila River officer-involved shooting?

Josh Briese was the officer identified who lost his life in the line of duty Saturday. Briese had been with the department for less than a year and was still completing field training.

Briese’s father, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy David Briese, also died in the line of duty in 2006 when Joshua was only 6 years old.

The second injured police officer, whom the GRPD has not yet identified, is in serious but stable condition as of Saturday, according to authorities.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead Sunday afternoon...

KTAR.com

Suspect shot and killed in Phoenix officer-involved shooting

Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, police announced.

3 hours ago

Mark-Taylor’s EVR Spur Cross build-to-rent community is in Queen Creek....

Vanessa Pimentel/Cronkite News

Build-to-rent communities surge in Phoenix amid high home interest rates

High mortgage interest rates are pushing prospective homebuyers to consider build-to-rent communities instead.

3 hours ago

spring-fire...

KTAR.com

Weekend Wrap-Up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from May 31 to June 2

From a police officer killed in action to the start of a new wildfire, here are some of the biggest news stories in the Valley over the weekend.

5 hours ago

Tribal governor Stephen Roe Lewis placed a temporary ban on dances after a tribal officer was shot ...

Associated Press

Arizona tribe temporarily bans dances after police officer is fatally shot responding to disturbance

Tribal governor Stephen Roe Lewis placed a temporary ban on dances after a tribal officer was shot and killed at a birthday party.

7 hours ago

File photo of Phoenix Police....

Nick Borgia

North Phoenix roommate dispute ends in murder-suicide, police say

Two men were found dead in their home in north Phoenix Saturday, and evidence points to a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

9 hours ago

north phoenix wildfire...

KTAR.com

Firefighters responding to Spring Fire north of Phoenix near State Route 87

Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

2 suspects in custody from Gila River officer-involved shooting