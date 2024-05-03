PHOENIX — Roadwork will close two significant stretches of the metro Phoenix freeway system this weekend.

The longest of the closures will be over 6 miles of westbound Interstate 10 from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to US 60 (Superstition Freeway), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

That stretch, which runs from the Chandler/Ahwatukee area into Tempe, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass and Chandler boulevards will be closed as part of the roadwork, as will all Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10.

Motorists staying in the East Valley or heading to central Phoenix or Scottsdale can bypass the closure by taking the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway to US 60 or the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway. Drivers heading to the West Valley can use the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway as a detour.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is remaking 11 miles of I-10 to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

What other freeway will be closed by metro Phoenix weekend roadwork?

Further east, the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed from Guadalupe to Ray roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work on the 4-mile stretch.

Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 and the southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Broadway and Baseline roads will also be off limits.

Drivers can bypass the closure via the Price Freeway frontage road, Dobson Road or McClintock Drive.

Drivers should watch for restrictions in other areas, too

Metro Phoenix weekend roadwork will also restrict traffic in two other areas.

In the West Valley, US 60/Grand Avenue will be reduced to one lane each way between 163rd Avenue (west of the Loop 303) and Center Street in the Wittmann area from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday for for pavement sealing work.

🚧 I-10 westbound closed between Loop 202 (Santan) and US 60.

🚧 Loop 101 (Price) southbound closed between Guadalupe and Ray roads. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/rTSuj38HbE pic.twitter.com/3RQhpm0IP2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 3, 2024

The Deer Valley Road connection to US 60 will also be closed, and temporary closures will be implemented at other cross streets as the work progresses.

Back on the east side, State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) will have intermittent closures of up to 15 minutes between Lindsay and Stapley drives north of Mesa for a Western Area Power Administration project.

The temporary SR 87 closures will occur during the hours of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, noon Saturday to noon Sunday, and 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers should allow for extra travel time during those periods.

All times are estimates and subject to change.

