Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

3 Valley students awarded 2024 US Presidential Scholars

May 9, 2024, 11:19 AM

3 valley students named as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars....

Three Valley students were named as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday, according to the Department of Education. (U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Photo)

(U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Three Valley students were named as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday, according to the Department of Education.

The highly prestigious honor recognizes high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in academics, arts, and career and technical education fields.

The award went to Sruti Peddi of BASIS Scottsdale Charter, Matteo Huish of BASIS Mesa and Vivian Saavedra of Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School.

BASIS Scottsdale and BASIS Mesa earned impressive rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best High Schools Rankings, securing the No. 32 and No. 56 positions, respectively, in the latest release.

All 161 students who received the award will be acknowledged for their achievement in the summer through an online recognition program.

RELATED STORIES

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release.

“On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others and embrace opportunities ahead.”

What else does it take to be named a US Presidential Scholar?

Scholars are determined after a thorough review of essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to leadership and community service.

Of the approximately 3.7 million high school students anticipated to graduate this year, only above 5,700 candidates qualified for the award. Finalists were determined through outstanding performance on the College Board ACT or SAT exams or by nominations from chief state school officers.

Since its inception in 1964, the program has honored over 8,200 top-performing students in the nation.

A complete list of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Immigrants burn fires to stay warm while waiting with other migrants to be transported from the U.S...

Kevin Stone

Arizona GOP lawmakers moving to put Secure the Border Act on ballot in November

Arizona voters will likely have the final say on the Secure the Border Act, a Republican proposal drawing staunch opposition from Democrats.

24 minutes ago

Mugshot of Aaron Thomas, who was sentenced May 3, 2024, to life in prison for a 2022 Mesa double-mu...

KTAR.com

Convicted killer gets 2 life sentences for 2022 double-murder in East Valley

A convicted killer was sentenced last week to life in prison for a double-murder in Mesa more than two years ago.

2 hours ago

Center Court Pickleball Club opening in Gilbert Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

New indoor pickleball club with 10 courts set to open in East Valley

Pickleball players who want to enjoy air conditioning while getting exercise can soon visit the Center Court Pickleball Club in Gilbert.

3 hours ago

Flames from the Horse Fire, which started Sunday, May 5, 2024, and has been classified as "human ca...

KTAR.com

Destructive wildfire northeast of metro Phoenix classified as ‘human-caused’

The Horse Fire, a destructive wildfire burning northeast of metro Phoenix, was caused by human activity, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Mesa house fire leaves resident missing, police investigation underway....

KTAR.com

Body found dead inside Mesa home day after fire tears through structure

A body was found inside a Mesa home the day after a fire tore through the structure on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Peoria is looking into developing an airport complex similar to Scottsdale Airpark, which is pictur...

Kevin Stone

Peoria contemplates creation of airport complex to spur economic development

Peoria officials are contemplating the creation of an airport complex to spur economic development in the West Valley suburb.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

3 Valley students awarded 2024 US Presidential Scholars