PHOENIX — Three Valley students were named as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday, according to the Department of Education.

The highly prestigious honor recognizes high school seniors who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in academics, arts, and career and technical education fields.

The award went to Sruti Peddi of BASIS Scottsdale Charter, Matteo Huish of BASIS Mesa and Vivian Saavedra of Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School.

BASIS Scottsdale and BASIS Mesa earned impressive rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best High Schools Rankings, securing the No. 32 and No. 56 positions, respectively, in the latest release.

All 161 students who received the award will be acknowledged for their achievement in the summer through an online recognition program.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release.

“On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others and embrace opportunities ahead.”

What else does it take to be named a US Presidential Scholar?

Scholars are determined after a thorough review of essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to leadership and community service.

Of the approximately 3.7 million high school students anticipated to graduate this year, only above 5,700 candidates qualified for the award. Finalists were determined through outstanding performance on the College Board ACT or SAT exams or by nominations from chief state school officers.

Since its inception in 1964, the program has honored over 8,200 top-performing students in the nation.

A complete list of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available online.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.