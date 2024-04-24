Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley high school ranked as best in nation by US News

Apr 23, 2024, 8:00 PM

BASIS Peoria high school ranks best in the nation, US News says...

U.S. News ranked BASIS Peoria as the best high school in the nation. (BASIS Peoria photo/via Facebook)

(BASIS Peoria photo/via Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A new ranking of the best high schools of 2024 placed BASIS Peoria at the top of the list.

In total, 12 Arizona schools ranked in the Top 100 of U.S. News and World Report’s Best High School Rankings.

Of the dozen, 10 are part of the BASIS Charter Schools network.

Most of Arizona’s 12 schools in the top 100 list are in Phoenix and Tucson, although one is in Prescott and another is in Flagstaff.

How do researchers determine which schools are the best?

The ranking is based on college readiness, how well students in underserved communities perform, graduation rates and college curriculum breadth. That last factor reflects 12th-grade students who took and earned good scores on AP or IB exams in multiple areas of focus.

Two other factors impact a school’s ranking:

RELATED STORIES

  • Whether performance on state assessments exceeds expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students.
  • State assessment proficiency, which is based on aggregated scores on state assessments that students may need to pass to graduate.

U.S. News collects this data from third-party sources. It gets numbers from AP and IB directly from the College Board and International Baccalaureate “when available.”

Ranking of BASIS Peoria high school represents Arizona excellence

The charter school’s top spot marked a significant jump from its ranking last year. BASIS Peoria high school ranked was No. 12 a year ago.

It outranked nearly 17,660 out of over 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states, along with the District of Colombia, according to U.S. News.

Arizona has 360 ranked high schools on the list of the nation’s best. That means it falls into the top 20 states with the most ranked schools.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The American and Ukrainian flags wave in the wind outside of the Capitol on Tuesday, April 23, 2024...

Associated Press

Senate overwhelmingly passes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with big bipartisan vote

The Senate has passed $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the legislation to Biden after months of delays.

1 hour ago

Expand Sky Harbor: Phoenix mayor announces terminal plans...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix city leaders want a new terminal at Sky Harbor Airport

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced city leaders' intentions to expand Sky Harbor International Airport during a Tuesday speech.

2 hours ago

Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen, Feb. 29, 2024, in New ...

Associated Press

UnitedHealth says wide swath of patient files may have been taken in Change cyberattack

The company said after markets closed that it sees no signs that doctor charts or full medical histories were released after the attack.

3 hours ago

James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, Dave Mustaine and Kiko Loureiro attend SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation' wit...

Damon Allred

‘Destroy All Enemies’ tour comes to Phoenix courtesy of metal band Megadeth

Heavy-rocking band Megadeth announced Tuesday a nationwide tour that stops in Phoenix in August with guests Mudvayne and All That Remains.

4 hours ago

Tuesday morning collision kills man...

KTAR.com

Man run over while pushing shopping cart on Phoenix roadway

A man is dead after a Tuesday morning collision near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road, the Phoenix Police Department announced.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Amazing Arizonans: Kerry Muehlenbeck discusses her path to leading Arizona National Guard

Amazing Arizonans: Kerry Muehlenbeck discusses her path to leading Arizona National Guard. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

West Valley high school ranked as best in nation by US News