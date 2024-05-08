PHOENIX — A man was arrested on Tuesday nearly eight months after a fatal Phoenix crash, authorities said.

Joshua Imhof, 43, was booked into jail on one count each of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Here’s why police arrested Imhof in fatal Phoenix crash

Officers responded to the area of 78th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 8 a.m. on Sept. 14 and found three victims with injuries, including Imhof.

The passenger of a Jetta involved in the crash, 27-year-old Edna Villa, was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The driver of that vehicle, a woman, was hospitalized with serious physical injuries. Imhof sustained minor injuries, according to court documents.

Preliminary information suggested the vehicle Villa was in had made a left turn in front of Imhof. However, subsequent investigation revealed incriminating evidence against Imhof.

When an accident reconstruction was performed using accepted methods, a detective determined the speed of the Silverado Imhof was driving to be between 49 to 57 mph upon impact, while the Jetta has a speed between 13 to 18 mph at impact, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest.

However, the black box from the Silverado ultimately showed the truck was traveling at 76 mph, 31 mph over the posted speed limit, 5 seconds before the crash, according to the probable cause statement. It was determined he wasn’t impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Imhof’s bond was set at $200,000. His next scheduled court appearance is on Monday.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.