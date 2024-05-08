Close
Arizona lottery ticket wins $1 million in latest Mega Millions drawing

May 8, 2024, 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:32 am

A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale. An Arizona Mega Millions ti...

An Arizona Mega Millions ticket one $1 million in the Tuesday, May 7, 2024, drawing. (File Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(File Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An Arizona lottery player connected for a $1 million payout in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, officials announced.

The seven-figure ticket was purchased at the Bashas’ supermarket at 105 Main St. in Bagdad, a rural community in Yavapai County about 120 miles northwest of Phoenix.

The entry matched all five white numbers drawn — 26, 28, 36, 63 and 66 – but missed the gold Mega Ball of 15.

What is the jackpot for next Mega Millions drawing?

The Arizona ticket was one of three nationally to win $1 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot went unclaimed and will be an estimated $331 million for the next drawing on Friday.

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly game of chance sanctioned in 45 states; Washington, D.C.; and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets, which cost $2 per entry, are available at more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery retailers across the state.

Drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights.

The other major national lottery game, Powerball, had a $215 million jackpot winner on Monday. The top prize reset to $20 million.

Powerball drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

