Watch: Arizona Congressional District 4 Republican primary debate

May 29, 2024, 5:30 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Four Republican candidates looking to unseat Greg Stanton in Arizona Congressional District 4 debate on May 29 ahead of the primary.

Kelly Cooper, David GilesZuhdi Jasser and Jerone Davison are looking to unseat Stanton, the incumbent Democrat.

Cooper, Giles and Davison have unsuccessfully run for the seat in the past.

Cooper was the Republican nominee in 2022 but got just 44% of votes compared to 56% for Stanton in the heavily Democratic district.

Giles and Davison also ran in 2022 but lost in the primary.

The winner of the Republican primary on July 30 will face off with Stanton in the Nov. 5 general election.

District 4 covers much of Phoenix and Mesa, along with parts of Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe.

Who are the Republican candidates in Congressional District 4?

Cooper is a former Marine who has worked as an entrepreneur and restaurant owner.

Giles has served as a pilot, consultant and engineer.

Davis is a pastor and former professional football player.

Jasser served in the Navy and is a physician specializing in internal medicine.

None of the Republican candidates have previously held office.

