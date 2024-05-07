PHOENIX – Two metro Phoenix lottery players won six-digit payouts in Monday night drawings, including a jackpot worth nearly $700,000.

The biggest win came off a Fantasy 5 ticket from the Food City supermarket at 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road, Arizona Lottery officials announced. The entry hit the $695,000 jackpot by matching all five numbers: 9, 14, 24, 28 and 41.

Fantasy 5 is a nightly Arizona Lottery draw game with $1 entries. Tickets can be purchased at more than 3,000 retailers across the state.

The odds of hitting the Fantasy 5 jackpot are 1 in 749,398. The game’s top prize reset to $50,000 after Monday’s win.

Arizona Powerball player wins $100,000

The other big local win was from a Powerball ticket from the Circle K at Seventh Avenue and Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix.

That entry matched four of the five white numbers — 7, 23, 24, 56 and 60 — plus the red Powerball of 25. That combination is good for $50,000, but the player added the $1 Power Play option to the $2 ticket and wound up doubling the winnings.

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, the winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Florida ticket hits Powerball jackpot

A Powerball ticket sold in Florida matched all the numbers Monday to win a jackpot worth $214.9 million ($100.1 million for the cash payout option).

Powerball is sanctioned in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with drawings on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

