ARIZONA NEWS

Tennessee man convicted on sex trafficking charges after arrest in Arizona

May 29, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm

Alexander Jr.'s sentencing will be held on August 14, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Tennessee man was convicted on sex trafficking charges after he was arrested in Arizona, authorities said Wednesday. 

Maurice Fitzgerald Alexander Jr., 33, of Memphis, Tennessee, was convicted last week of sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud, or coercion; Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor using force, fraud, or coercion; Transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and production of child pornography.

On October 4, 2021, officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to a 911 call from the victim and learned she had possibly been trafficked for the purpose of sexual exploitation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Alexander reportedly trafficked the then-14-year-old through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado between August 19, 2021, and October 4, 2021. He was later arrested in Tucson on October 21, 2021.

A review of Alexander’s cell phone determined that he forced the victim to create photos and videos depicting sexually explicit content that were ultimately used on social media and other websites used for prostitution.

Three of Alexander’s convictions carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. In addition, Alexander faces an additional 10 years in prison for committing these offenses while being required to register as a sex offender. This additional time must run consecutively to any other sentence of imprisonment.

Alexander’s sentencing is set for Aug. 14.

