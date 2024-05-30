Woman killed, man injured in crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle collision in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the crash site at the intersection of Jomax Road and Tatum Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

The woman, whom police identified as Shirley June Goodspeed, 87, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there.

The man, whom police did not immediately identify, also was taken to a nearby hospital and was admitted in stable condition.

Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle in which Goodspeed was a passenger was traveling northbound on Tatum Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn onto Jomax Road.

This vehicle struck the other vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Tatum Boulevard.

