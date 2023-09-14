PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Thursday morning, and two other people were injured, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 78th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 8 a.m. and found three victims with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

One victim had to be extricated by Phoenix Fire Department personnel.

Edna Villa, a 27-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle Villa was in made a left turn in front the other vehicle.

Investigators will reconstruct the collision to determine fault. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, police said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.