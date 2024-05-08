Close
Woman in critical condition after crash reportedly causes sinkhole in Phoenix

May 8, 2024, 10:30 AM

A woman was hospitalized after a crash that caused a sinkhole near Desert Sky Mall on May 8, 2024.

A woman was hospitalized after a crash that caused a sinkhole near Desert Sky Mall on May 8, 2024. (Google Maps Screenshot)

(Google Maps Screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was in critical condition after a crash that reportedly caused a sinkhole to open up in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred on 75th Avenue south of Thomas Road, at an entrance to Desert Sky Mall, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A woman was taken to a hospital after the collision, which took out a fire hydrant, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Images from ABC15 Arizona showed one car submerged in a water-filled sinkhole and another vehicle with a damaged front.

The intersection where the crash occurred, which serves as a throughway to the mall, was closed for the investigation.

No other information was available.

