Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s Greg Stanton among Democrats asking Biden to take executive action at border

May 8, 2024, 9:01 AM

Stanton among Democrats who urged President Joe Biden Monday...

Rep. Greg Stanton speaks with Border Patrol leadership at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Rep. Greg Stanton photo/via X)

(Rep. Greg Stanton photo/via X)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton joined 14 other Democrats in urging President Joe Biden to take action to address the border crisis on Tuesday.

The letter sent by Stanton and 14 other legislators called on Biden to use all the tools at his disposal — including executive action — to secure the border.

“It is well past time for both parties to come together and agree on common sense, bipartisan immigration reforms,” the Tuesday letter said.

The 15 moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives also accused Republicans of prioritizing politics over solutions.

RELATED STORIES

“It has become clear that the current situation remains untenable, but with Republicans playing politics on border security, it is time for your administration to act,” the letter said.

They added that the current situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is untenable, which requires urgent presidential intervention.

“We recognize that ultimately fixing our broken immigration system is complex and requires Congress to act, but while Republicans continue to refuse to come to the table and intentionally destroy bipartisan solutions, we still must act to protect our country,” the letter said.

Stanton one of 15 Democrats who urged President Joe Biden to fix border crisis

Stanton represents Arizona’s 4th Congressional district within Maricopa County, including portions of Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale and Tempe.

He has made several trips to the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months. A recent trip on April 26 involved Republican Juan Ciscomani. They led a bipartisan two-day tour across the state, as well as northern Arizona.

Stanton and fellow Democrats urged Biden to enhance border security, combat the influx of fentanyl and facilitate orderly legal immigration.

Who else asked Biden to take action on the border?

Aside from Stanton, these moderate House Democrats also asked Biden to use all the tools at his disposal to fix the border crisis:

  • Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5)
  • Val Hoyle (OR-4)
  • Elissa Slotkin (MI-7)
  • Kim Schrier (WA-8)
  • Matt Cartwright (PA-8)
  • Susan Wild (PA-7)
  • Patrick Ryan (NY-18)
  • Steven Horsford (NV-4)
  • Susie Lee (NV-3)
  • Chris Pappas (NH-1)
  • Hillary J. Scholten (MI-3)
  • Sharice L. Davids (KS-3)
  • Mike Levin (CA-49)
  • Angie Craig (MN-2)

“It is well past time for both parties to come together and agree on common-sense, bipartisan immigration reforms that both strengthen enforcement at the border and provide a path to citizenship for those who have been living, working and paying taxes in the United States for many years,” the letter said.

“All of our constituents, no matter our Congressional district, have felt the impacts of the current border situation. Communities across the country are grappling with the fentanyl crisis and struggling to find appropriate shelter and services for those seeking asylum.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A woman was hospitalized after a crash that caused a sinkhole near Desert Sky Mall on May 8, 2024. ...

KTAR.com

Woman in critical condition after crash reportedly causes sinkhole in Phoenix

A woman was in critical condition after a crash that reportedly caused a sinkhole to open up in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

26 minutes ago

Split image with a sign reading Chandler City Council at the outside the East Valley suburb's city ...

Kevin Stone

Chandler City Council considering brass knuckles ban as a way to deter youth violence

The Chandler City Council on Thursday will consider a proposal to ban brass knuckles for minors as a way to deter youth violence.

57 minutes ago

Plans for a new Sky Harbor Airport terminal are underway but construction won't begin until after 2...

KTAR.com

New terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport anticipated after 2030

Plans are in progress for a new terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but construction won't begin until after 2030.

3 hours ago

Split panel image with smoke from the Flying Bucket Fire on the left and a map of the wildfire's lo...

KTAR.com

Flying Bucket Fire in SW Maricopa County doubles in size after windy day

The Flying Bucket Fire, a wildfire in southwestern Maricopa County, doubled in size Tuesday after a day of high winds.

4 hours ago

An investigation was underway May 8, 2024, after an armed shoplifting suspect was fatally shot by a...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer fatally shoots armed shoplifting suspect overnight

An armed man who was suspected of shoplifting was fatally shot Tuesday evening by a Phoenix police officer, authorities said. 

5 hours ago

STOPIT plan to protect students from fentanyl...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona Department of Education unveils new plan to protect students from fentanyl

A new task force from the Arizona Department of Education called STOPIT is designed to fight fentanyl in schools.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Arizona’s Greg Stanton among Democrats asking Biden to take executive action at border