PHOENIX — Falling in Reverse, the rap metal group fronted by singer Ronnie Radke, is poised for world domination with their upcoming Phoenix tour stop this fall.

The band is scheduled to perform “The Popular Monstour II: World Domination” at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 25.

The show will be supported by Black Veil Brides, Tech N9Ne, Dance Gavin Dance and Jeris Johnson.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Starting anew isn’t always a bad idea: The formation of Falling in Reverse

The tour announcement coincides with the band’s preparation for the release of its first full-length album in seven years, Popular Monster, set to drop on July 27.

The album will feature singles released since 2018, such as “Popular Monster,” “Watching the World Burn,” “Voices in my Head,” and “Zombified,” as well as additional singles.

Lead singer Radke formed the band Falling in Reverse in 2008 while he was in prison for assault.

Before his incarceration, Radke was a member and founder of Escape the Fate, which has undergone several band member changes since its inception in 2004.

Currently, Falling in Reverse has nearly 6.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a leading music streaming platform, whereas Escape the Fate has approximately 3 million monthly listeners.

The last time the band performed in Phoenix was when they opened the tour for Disturbed in March at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, according to Setlist.fm.

The first leg of the tour kicks off on Aug. 8 in Nampa, Idaho, and wraps up Sept. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

