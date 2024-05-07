Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Falling in Reverse to unleash ‘world domination’ during Phoenix tour stop this fall

May 7, 2024, 4:00 PM

Falling in Reverse making tour stop in Phoenix....

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Falling in Reverse, the rap metal group fronted by singer Ronnie Radke, is poised for world domination with their upcoming Phoenix tour stop this fall.

The band is scheduled to perform “The Popular Monstour II: World Domination” at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 25.

The show will be supported by Black Veil Brides, Tech N9Ne, Dance Gavin Dance and Jeris Johnson.

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Starting anew isn’t always a bad idea: The formation of Falling in Reverse

The tour announcement coincides with the band’s preparation for the release of its first full-length album in seven years, Popular Monster, set to drop on July 27.

RELATED STORIES

The album will feature singles released since 2018, such as “Popular Monster,” “Watching the World Burn,” “Voices in my Head,” and “Zombified,” as well as additional singles.

Lead singer Radke formed the band Falling in Reverse in 2008 while he was in prison for assault.

Before his incarceration, Radke was a member and founder of Escape the Fate, which has undergone several band member changes since its inception in 2004.

Currently, Falling in Reverse has nearly 6.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, a leading music streaming platform, whereas Escape the Fate has approximately 3 million monthly listeners.

The last time the band performed in Phoenix was when they opened the tour for Disturbed in March at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, according to Setlist.fm.

The first leg of the tour kicks off on Aug. 8 in Nampa, Idaho, and wraps up Sept. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pro-Palestine rally at Arizona State University on April 26, 2024. (Heidi Hommel photo/KTAR News)...

KTAR.com

ASU President Michael Crow pleased with university’s handling of pro-Palestine protest

Arizona State University President Michael Crow applauded how the school handled a pro-Palestine protest on campus nearly two weeks ago, praising the police response and overall nature of the demonstration.

4 hours ago

A fatal amount of fentanyl on the tip of a pencil....

SuElen Rivera

Maricopa County Attorney emphasizes that the fentanyl crisis in Arizona remains prevalent

Despite advancements in fentanyl education, Arizona still grapples with a significant issue, as noted by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Fentanyl Awareness Day.

5 hours ago

Mugshot of Eduardo Ramirez-Galindo, who is accused of killing Andrea Casarrubias Romero, who was fo...

KTAR.com

Suspect in fatal stabbing in Phoenix arrested after turning self in at border

The suspect in a fatal weekend stabbing in Phoenix was arrested after he turned himself in at a southern Arizona border station.

8 hours ago

Stock image of a briefcase overflowing with hundred-dollar bills. Metro Phoenix lottery players won...

Kevin Stone

2 Valley lottery players score 6-digit wins, including jackpot of nearly $700K

Two metro Phoenix lottery players won six-digit payouts in Monday night drawings, including a jackpot worth nearly $700,000.

8 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How does ASU’s approach to managing campus protests differ from that of other universities?

Dr. Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University, joined The Mike Broomhead Show to share how the university handled pro-Palestine protests on campus differed from other universities across the country.

8 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Falling in Reverse to unleash ‘world domination’ during Phoenix tour stop this fall