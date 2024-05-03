Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman who was allegedly impaired arrested after fatal crash with motorcyclist in Phoenix

May 3, 2024

A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman believed to be under the influence of drugs was arrested after a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. near 24th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, police found 57-year-old Mark David Adams with serious injuries, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, 43-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Lopez Alvarez, stayed at the scene after the crash.

Here’s why the woman accused of manslaughter was arrested

Lopez Alvarez was driving eastbound when she initiated a U-turn. Simultaneously, Adams was also traveling eastbound on his vehicle.

As Lopez Alvarez made the U-turn, she intersected with Adam’s path, resulting in the crash, police said. She was determined to be at fault.

“Lopez Alvarez was determined to be impaired by drugs at the time of the collision. She was arrested and will be booked into jail on at minimum one count of manslaughter,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

