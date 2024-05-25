Close
Firefighters nearing full containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

May 25, 2024, 8:43 AM

The Wildcat Fire burning north of the Valley and west of the Bartlett Lake Reservoir. (Inciweb Photo)

PHOENIX — Firefighters are nearing full containment on the Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix.

The Wildcat Fire remains the same size as Friday and is 84% contained as of Saturday morning, according to officials.

The fire is burning grass and brush in the Cave Creek Ranger District, which is east of the Desert Mountain Community and Tonto Hills Development. This area is west of the Bartlett Lake Reservoir.

The human-caused fire started May 18, according to authorities, and has burned 14,402 acres. Saturday’s forecast could see southwesterly winds up to 20 miles per hour. Over the past week, high winds in the area caused the fire to grow larger.

Due to the containment, many road closures have been lifted as well.

Authorities reopened Rio Verde Drive, Bartlett Dam Road, Needle Rock Road, North Lake Road, Horseshoe Dam Road and Cave Creek/Seven Springs Road.

However, officials cautioned motorists to still be alert and keep an eye out for firefighters and other emergency vehicles in the area.

There are 90 personnel on the scene as of Saturday morning, along with seven fire engines and two water tenders.

