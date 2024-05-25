Close
Federal Pizza joins tenant lineup for Paradise Valley Mall renovation

May 25, 2024, 5:00 AM

Federal Pizza, which opened in uptown Phoenix more than a decade ago, is set to expand in 2025. (Gr...

Federal Pizza, which opened in uptown Phoenix more than a decade ago, is set to expand in 2025. (Grace Stufkosky Photo)

(Grace Stufkosky Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Phoenix-based restaurant company Upward Projects knows a lot about expansion — its Postino brand has nearly 30 locations across six states — but one of its other restaurants that only had one location for 11 years is ready to grow.

Upward’s Federal Pizza will open a second location in the upcoming project, dubbed PV, that Red Development is building as part of the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall site in northeast Phoenix at the northwest corner of Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road in Phoenix.

The new Federal Pizza eatery, which will be 4,243 square feet, is expected to break ground in the coming weeks and then open in early 2025. It will be joining the likes of Whole Foods, Flower Child, TEN Sushi, Wren House Brewing, Trevor’s Liquors, Blanco and Life Time in the new mixed-use development.

“The team from Red called us … and it was a really unique opportunity and we jumped on it because we really love that neighborhood,” Lauren Bailey, the CEO of Upward Projects, told the Business Journal. “They gave us carte blanche to design that building too, which is always really exciting for us to partner with people who care about design.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

