PHOENIX — Nearly 200 affordable housing units in south Phoenix are now available to the public, officials said.

Maricopa County officials celebrated the grand opening of Salt River Flats, a new rental housing development, on Thursday. The development is near 16th Street and Broadway Road.

The community of one- to four-bedroom homes is solely for residents in need, officials said.

Salt River Flats will offer 192 housing units for residents who make 60% or less of the area’s median income.

How Salt River Flats will benefit Arizona

This project made made possible by the state’s Housing Trust Fund, which supports affordable housing projects as well as housing assistance programs.

Gov. Katie Hobbs crafted a budget plan to allocate $150 million to the fund last year.

The influx of money enabled the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) to fund $4.75 million to Salt River Flats.

Similar projects are on the way thanks to the added funds, according to Hobbs spokesperson Christian Slater.

However, Salt River Fields was also made possible due to the $500 million commitment Maricopa County made to expand affordable housing options in the Valley.

In fact, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support the project.

Today, we broke ground on Salt River Flats- a $3M investment of ARPA funds into affordable housing. Read more about Maricopa County’s continued efforts to bring affordable housing to the community: https://t.co/nTGacFiMpC pic.twitter.com/LvrLXjTL3z — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) October 27, 2022

District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo said the new community addresses a huge need for more housing in the Valley.

“We need to put our heads together, maximize our dollars and make things better,” Gallardo said. “That’s what you’re seeing right here in south Phoenix. We’re making things better.”

Board Chairman Jack Sellers said Salt River Flats will benefit thousands of Valley residents for years to come.

“People need to understand projects like this don’t just provide low-cost housing for residents today,” Sellers said. “These units are required to remain affordable for decades.”

New housing development opens in Arizona’s CD-3 ahead of primary election

The housing development is in Arizona Congressional District 3, which is currently represented by Ruben Gallego. However, since Gallego is running for Kyrsten Sinema’s senatorial seat, CD-3 is up for grabs.

One of the Democrats running to represent CD-3 is Yassamin Ansari, the former vice mayor of the Phoenix City Council. She toured Salt River Flats before the grand opening.

Our final stop of the day is Salt River Flats, with nearly 200 affordable units coming online for #AZ03 residents. We’ll discuss the importance of federal funding in supporting projects like this one and ensuring housing for all. pic.twitter.com/93PGlnw0Rz — Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) February 19, 2024

Ansari is running in the primary election on July 30. Her opponents are Raquel Terán, who worked in Arizona’s Senate and House, and Duane M. Wooten, a physician.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will represent the party in the general election on Nov. 5.

CD-3 voters can watch the Republican primary debate here and the Democratic primary debate here.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

