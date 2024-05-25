Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County opens Salt River Flats development in south Phoenix

May 25, 2024, 6:30 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

Salt River Flats: Phoenix affordable housing development opens Gov. Katie Hobbs was one of several officials who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 23, 2024. (Arizona Department of Housing photo) Hobbs even gave a speech during the grand opening on May 23, 2024. (Arizona Department of Housing photo) This rendering depicts the Salt River Flats development. (Image courtesy of Ulysses Development) Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and several other officials visited the construction site in June 2023. (Mayor Kate Gallego image/via X) Yassamin Ansari, who wants to represent the district the housing development is in, visited it on Feb. 19, 2024. (Yassamin Ansari photo/via X) Maricopa County officials shared a video of the groundbreaking ceremony to social media on Nov. 2, 2022. (Maricopa County image/via X)

PHOENIX — Nearly 200 affordable housing units in south Phoenix are now available to the public, officials said.

Maricopa County officials celebrated the grand opening of Salt River Flats, a new rental housing development, on Thursday. The development is near 16th Street and Broadway Road.

The community of one- to four-bedroom homes is solely for residents in need, officials said.

Salt River Flats will offer 192 housing units for residents who make 60% or less of the area’s median income.

How Salt River Flats will benefit Arizona

This project made made possible by the state’s Housing Trust Fund, which supports affordable housing projects as well as housing assistance programs.

Gov. Katie Hobbs crafted a budget plan to allocate $150 million to the fund last year.

RELATED STORIES

The influx of money enabled the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) to fund $4.75 million to Salt River Flats.

Similar projects are on the way thanks to the added funds, according to Hobbs spokesperson Christian Slater.

However, Salt River Fields was also made possible due to the $500 million commitment Maricopa County made to expand affordable housing options in the Valley.

In fact, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support the project.

District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo said the new community addresses a huge need for more housing in the Valley.

“We need to put our heads together, maximize our dollars and make things better,” Gallardo said. “That’s what you’re seeing right here in south Phoenix. We’re making things better.”

Board Chairman Jack Sellers said Salt River Flats will benefit thousands of Valley residents for years to come.

“People need to understand projects like this don’t just provide low-cost housing for residents today,” Sellers said. “These units are required to remain affordable for decades.”

New housing development opens in Arizona’s CD-3 ahead of primary election

The housing development is in Arizona Congressional District 3, which is currently represented by Ruben Gallego. However, since Gallego is running for Kyrsten Sinema’s senatorial seat, CD-3 is up for grabs.

One of the Democrats running to represent CD-3 is Yassamin Ansari, the former vice mayor of the Phoenix City Council. She toured Salt River Flats before the grand opening.

Ansari is running in the primary election on July 30. Her opponents are Raquel Terán, who worked in Arizona’s Senate and House, and Duane M. Wooten, a physician.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will represent the party in the general election on Nov. 5.

CD-3 voters can watch the Republican primary debate here and the Democratic primary debate here.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Federal Pizza, which opened in uptown Phoenix more than a decade ago, is set to expand in 2025. (Gr...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Federal Pizza joins tenant lineup for Paradise Valley Mall renovation

Upward’s Federal Pizza will open a second location in the upcoming Paradise Valley Mall renovation project.

2 hours ago

A man was arrested for arson after a fire broke out early Saturday at Grand Canyon National Park on...

KTAR.com

21-year-old Arizona man arrested on arson, DUI charges at Grand Canyon National Park

A man was arrested for arson after a fire broke out at Grand Canyon National Park last week, authorities said.

10 hours ago

A one-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Scottsdale. (Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

1-year-old in serious condition after nearly drowning in Scottsdale pool

A one-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was pulled from a pool in Scottsdale on Friday, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

11 hours ago

Colorado River settlement center of new Navajo Nation push...

Associated Press

Tribes say their future is at stake as they push for Congress to consider Colorado River settlement

Navajo officials are celebrating the signing of legislation outlining a proposed Colorado River settlement that would ensure water rights.

13 hours ago

Man indicted for organized retail theft, allegedly stole 31 times...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix man accused of stealing from same retail store 31 times

A Phoenix man allegedly stole goods worth $7,000 from a single store over two years. He's been indicted for organized retail theft.

14 hours ago

The OFFSTREET Fesitval Arts & Crafts Show will return to Prescott, Ariz. for Memorial Day weekend. ...

Damon Allred

OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show returns to Prescott for Memorial Day weekend

The OFFSTREET Festival Arts & Crafts Show is returning to Pine Ridge Marketplace in Prescott for a cultural showcase over the weekend.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Maricopa County opens Salt River Flats development in south Phoenix