Lane Park brings bowling, ice curling, more to Old Town Scottsdale

PHOENIX — A new upscale entertainment and dining venue in Old Town is now open.

Lane Park, an 8,000-square-foot indoor space near Scottsdale Road and First Street, offers interactive games, music, food and drinks in a trendy atmosphere.

The venue is highlighted by four ice curling lanes (made with real ice) that feature televisions and overhead cameras.

Other games offered include duckpin bowling (an alternative to 10-pin bowling), axe throwing, Sapo (Peruvian coin-tossing), Carrom (a tabletop game from India that combines attributes of billiards with small pucks on a square table) and Subsoccer (an under-the-table game where players kick a ball into soccer goals built into their table).

The upscale venue’s menu features chicken, spicy crab croquettes, a mezze platter, street corn wedges, Nonna’s Pizza Pies (truffle veggie, steak medley and chicken and waffles), apple pie monkey bread, funnel cake fries and other shareable bites.

The motive for opening the new space is to “deliver an elevated experience for group gatherings where adults can explore curated games, while enjoying trendy cocktails and unique twists on their favorite classic eats,” Lane Park’s founder Angelo DiNardo said via a press release.

