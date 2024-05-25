Close
ARIZONA NEWS

City of Chandler to begin sewer line rehabilitation along Price Road this summer

May 25, 2024, 7:15 AM

Sewer line piping near the Ocotillo Water Reclamation Facility will be rehabilitated over the next ...

Sewer line piping near the Ocotillo Water Reclamation Facility will be rehabilitated over the next year and a half. (City of Chandler photo)

(City of Chandler photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council awarded service agreements on Friday that will ensure the rehabilitation of sewer line piping along Price Road.

One of the agreements went to B&F Contracting, Inc., which provides sewer rehabilitation services. The Council awarded it $43.6 million.

The other award went to Dibble & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc., which provides construction management services. The Council agreed to give it $1.5 million.

The project focuses on the city’s largest pipe, which carries about half of the daily wastewater treated in Chandler, according to a news release.

It covers about 13,000 feet of a sewer pipe with a 66-inch diameter, as well as 22 manholes, along Price Road from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway to the Ocotillo Water Reclamation Facility.

The Public Works and Utilities Department identified the need for sewer line rehabilitation after using a Wastewater Sewer Assessment Program, which aims to “evaluate, prioritize and repair deteriorated sewer pipes and manholes within the city’s collection system,” according to the news release.

RELATED STORIES

The program has also identified other areas across Chandler that need to be rehabilitated or repaired.

The rehabilitation is expected to begin in June and be completed in January 2026.

How will Chandler’s sewer line rehabilitation project impact traffic?

For the majority of the summer, the project isn’t expected to impact traffic too much, but beginning in August, two southbound lanes will be closed due to the piping taking up a full lane of traffic on its own.

Beginning in the fall and lasting until summer 2025, one southbound lane will remain closed while two northbound lanes are also closed.

The temporary lines will then be removed, starting in summer 2025, and followed in the fall by roadway paving to complete the project.

