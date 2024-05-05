PHOENIX — The Arizona Opera will be presenting some of the genre’s newest selections at its New Works Festival, taking place from May 10-12.

The event will be taking place at the Arizona Opera Center in Phoenix. Attendees will be the first to preview the works, which may be featured in a future Arizona Opera season.

What will be shown at New Works Festival?

“Zorro,” “Intimate Apparel” and “The Copper Queen Film” will be the works shown at New Works Festival.

“Zorro”

Based on and inspired by the masked vigilante of pulp fiction fame, Zorro is a swashbuckling adventure opera . Set in Los Angeles when it was still a colony of Spain, this re-telling of the Zorro legend naturally follows Diego de la Vega, esteemed swordsman and Spanish nobleman, as he fights for the poor and enslaved. Filled with all the romance, swordplay, and humor that is a trademark of the Zorro universe.

“Intimate Apparel”

Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther, a lonely African American woman who works sewing beautiful corsets and ladies’ undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther enters a letter-writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal. When he moves to New York, they embark on an unhappy marriage, leading Esther to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life’s challenges.

“The Copper Queen Film”

Still healing from her grandmother’s death, Addison Moore finds herself checking into The Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Arizona . Aware of the ghost stories and hauntings, Addison fearlessly elects to stay in Room 315, the location of the heartbroken Julia Lowell’s death a century ago. But what draws Addison to Room 315? And why does she want to face Julia’s ghost?

How much are tickets to the Arizona Opera’s New Works Festival?

Day passes for the New Works Festival start at $40. Features of the passes include talks with performers, opera trivia, parties, etc.

More information on the New Works Festival is available online.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.