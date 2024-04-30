PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed in a collision just after midnight Tuesday in east Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of 33rd Street and McDowell Road around 12:05 a.m. and found 50-year-old Jose Sanchez Rodriguez with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The patient died after being taken to a hospital.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

“Preliminary information suggests that Sanchez Rodriguez was walking northbound crossing McDowell Road when he was struck by the vehicle involved, which was traveling eastbound on McDowell Road. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this collision,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

The investigation is ongoing.

