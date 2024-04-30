Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Local breakfast chain Over Easy set to open new location in Tempe

Apr 30, 2024, 4:15 AM

Over Easy...

Over Easy is opening a new location in Tempe. (Over Easy Photos)

(Over Easy Photos)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Local breakfast chain Over Easy announced the opening of a new location in Tempe on Monday.

The 3,000-square foot restaurant is located at 680 S. Novus Place in a new development near Arizona State University. It is set to open early in May.

“As a proud Sun Devil myself, this expansion holds a special significance,” Over Easy COO Brian Terpay said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“We are appreciative of the unwavering support from our patrons and are extending a warm welcome to the neighborhood, especially to our fellow ASU alumni and students, at our newest location.”

The newest Over Easy joins 13 other locations throughout the Valley. The Tempe location will host its special “Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to the release, the grand opening event will include “exciting giveaways, menu tastings, live DJ entertainment and an interactive photobooth experience.”

Over Easy also advertises “penny mimosas” with the purchase of an entrée for “Welcome Weekend.”

The new restaurant features a main dining room, bar and patio to accommodate up to 146 guests. Over Easy offers breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week. Popular Over Easy menu items such as the Banana Nut French Toast, Golden Waffle Dogs, Chilaquiles and the Monte Cristo will be available at the Tempe location.

Over Easy is known for its modern diner vibe, décor and great customer service, which have led to features on the Food Network, Bon Appetit Magazine and Travel + Leisure.

The local chain is opening three more locations this year in Peoria, Queen Creek and Goodyear.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Seasonal forecast maps from the National Weather Service show the chances for above-normal temperat...

Kevin Stone

Will metro Phoenix see a repeat of last year’s brutal summer weather?

It's too soon to tell if Phoenix will see a repeat of 2023’s brutal summer, but the early weather outlook isn't promising.

3 hours ago

Apache Inn was purchased by the city of Tempe to help fight homelessness in the city. (City of Temp...

Damon Allred

Tempe purchases 2nd motel to continue fighting homelessness

The city of Tempe purchased a second motel to further its efforts to fight homelessness, the city announced Monday.

3 hours ago

Brickyards on Ellsworth Mesa industrial development...

Serena O'Sullivan

Construction starts on 909,553-square-foot development near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Brickyards on Ellsworth, a new industrial development project in Mesa, officials announced on Monday.

3 hours ago

Arizona Community College Workforce Scholarship Program starts...

Serena O'Sullivan

Community colleges across Arizona to offer new scholarships for high-demand jobs

A new $4.5 million scholarship called the Arizona Community College Workforce Scholarship Program will help students, officials said.

11 hours ago

General view outside of McKale Center at the University of Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Ge...

Associated Press

University of Arizona student shot to death at off-campus house party

A University of Arizona student was fatally shot at an off-campus house party over the weekend, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Authorities sought the public’s help to locate 44-year-old Derick Myron. (Navajo PD photo)...

Associated Press

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Navajo Nation in northern Arizona

A shooting Monday morning in northern Arizona on the vast Navajo Nation left one person dead and two others injured.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Local breakfast chain Over Easy set to open new location in Tempe