Local breakfast chain Over Easy set to open new location in Tempe

PHOENIX — Local breakfast chain Over Easy announced the opening of a new location in Tempe on Monday.

The 3,000-square foot restaurant is located at 680 S. Novus Place in a new development near Arizona State University. It is set to open early in May.

“As a proud Sun Devil myself, this expansion holds a special significance,” Over Easy COO Brian Terpay said in a press release.

“We are appreciative of the unwavering support from our patrons and are extending a warm welcome to the neighborhood, especially to our fellow ASU alumni and students, at our newest location.”

The newest Over Easy joins 13 other locations throughout the Valley. The Tempe location will host its special “Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to the release, the grand opening event will include “exciting giveaways, menu tastings, live DJ entertainment and an interactive photobooth experience.”

Over Easy also advertises “penny mimosas” with the purchase of an entrée for “Welcome Weekend.”

The new restaurant features a main dining room, bar and patio to accommodate up to 146 guests. Over Easy offers breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week. Popular Over Easy menu items such as the Banana Nut French Toast, Golden Waffle Dogs, Chilaquiles and the Monte Cristo will be available at the Tempe location.

Over Easy is known for its modern diner vibe, décor and great customer service, which have led to features on the Food Network, Bon Appetit Magazine and Travel + Leisure.

The local chain is opening three more locations this year in Peoria, Queen Creek and Goodyear.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.