Over Easy in Goodyear: New breakfast spot coming to downtown...

PHOENIX — There will be a new Over Easy in Goodyear by the end of 2024, officials said last week.

The popular breakfast chain is set to start cooking breakfast in GSQ, Goodyear’s downtown area, which is near 150th Drive and McDowell Road.

The Over Easy restaurant will be on the southwest corner of 150th Drive and Goodyear Way, the city announcement said.

“We are thrilled that Over Easy has broken ground on their new site at GSQ,” Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a statement. “It’s one more place that will soon be open in our new downtown.”

It reflects city leaders’ desires to expand the area’s culinary options, he added.

“Our council and staff are working very hard to bring our residents more quality retail and dining establishments,” Pizzillo said. “Over Easy is a great addition to our growing lineup of businesses coming to Goodyear.”

What to eat at the upcoming Over Easy in Goodyear

Over Easy is known for its omelets, breakfast burritos, pancakes and cocktails.

The upcoming restaurant at GSQ will be near other businesses like The Stillery, High Tide Seafood, Bacchus Wine Bar, The Yard Milkshake Bar and Copper and Sage.

The city wants to turn the area into a hub of economic activity. It will feature around 150 acres of restaurants, shopping locations and entertainment options, according to a city announcement.

Over Easy CFO Ryan Field said the company is looking forward to expanding its presence.

“It has been our dream to expand to the West Valley and provide our energized takes on classic breakfast staples to proud communities like this,” Field said in a statement. “We also look forward to providing over 35 jobs in the nearby neighborhood.”

