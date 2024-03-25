Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New Over Easy location coming to downtown Goodyear

Mar 25, 2024, 4:25 AM

Over Easy in Goodyear: New breakfast spot coming to downtown...

Over Easy is known for its omelets, breakfast burritos, pancakes and cocktails. (Over Easy photos/via Facebook)

(Over Easy photos/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — There will be a new Over Easy in Goodyear by the end of 2024, officials said last week.

The popular breakfast chain is set to start cooking breakfast in GSQ, Goodyear’s downtown area, which is near 150th Drive and McDowell Road.

The Over Easy restaurant will be on the southwest corner of 150th Drive and Goodyear Way, the city announcement said.

“We are thrilled that Over Easy has broken ground on their new site at GSQ,” Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a statement. “It’s one more place that will soon be open in our new downtown.”

It reflects city leaders’ desires to expand the area’s culinary options, he added.

RELATED STORIES

“Our council and staff are working very hard to bring our residents more quality retail and dining establishments,” Pizzillo said. “Over Easy is a great addition to our growing lineup of businesses coming to Goodyear.”

What to eat at the upcoming Over Easy in Goodyear

Over Easy is known for its omelets, breakfast burritos, pancakes and cocktails.

The upcoming restaurant at GSQ will be near other businesses like The Stillery, High Tide Seafood, Bacchus Wine Bar, The Yard Milkshake Bar and Copper and Sage.

The city wants to turn the area into a hub of economic activity. It will feature around 150 acres of restaurants, shopping locations and entertainment options, according to a city announcement.

Over Easy CFO Ryan Field said the company is looking forward to expanding its presence.

“It has been our dream to expand to the West Valley and provide our energized takes on classic breakfast staples to proud communities like this,” Field said in a statement. “We also look forward to providing over 35 jobs in the nearby neighborhood.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A conceptual rendering of Cosanti Commons, a new residential, mixed-use development planned in Scot...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Denver-based DPC Cos. proposes residential project at key Scottsdale intersection

The high-traffic Scottsdale intersection at Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard could be home to a new multifamily development.

10 minutes ago

Randy's Donuts is opening its first Arizona location in Phoenix in April. (One Ten Real Estate Inve...

KTAR.com

Randy’s Donuts bringing 1st Arizona store to Phoenix next month

Famous Los Angeles-based donut shop Randy's Donuts will soon have its first Arizona storefront in Phoenix.

8 hours ago

Rain fell in parts of metro Phoenix over the weekend. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from March 22-24

From rain to a vehicle that crashed into a lake and left a woman dead, here are the biggest news stories in the Valley from over the weekend.

12 hours ago

The city of Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and relat...

KTAR.com

Phoenix, Valley Metro to provide free light rail rides for Final Four fans

Phoenix and Valley Metro are partnering to give fans attending the Final Four and related events free light rail rides for four days.

14 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Public Safety photos)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man on Sunday morning.

16 hours ago

Rain is expected to continue during the evening, NWS said. (File photo by Oliver Berg/picture allia...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scattered rain showers fall over metro Phoenix area

A cold front arrived in the metro Phoenix area overnight, leading to cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers on Sunday morning.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

New Over Easy location coming to downtown Goodyear