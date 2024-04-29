Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Informational reproductive health care website launches in Arizona

Apr 29, 2024, 10:00 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


[9:12 AM] Kevin Stone Arizona recently launched a reproductive health care website aimed at offering swift access to a variety of resources, including information about abortion rights in the state. (Getty Images Photo) Image shows FAQ section on newly launched reproductive health care website in Arizona. (Reproductive Health in Arizona Screenshot) Image shows portion of resource page on recently launched reproductive health care website in Arizona. (Reproductive Health in Arizona Screenshot) Image shows provider page on recently launched reproductive health care website in Arizona. (Reproductive Health in Arizona Screenshot)

PHOENIX — Arizona recently launched a reproductive health care website aimed at offering swift access to a variety of resources, including information about abortion rights in the state.

Reproductive Health in Arizona, accessible in both English and Spanish, addresses frequently asked questions and features a resources page, along with the ability to search for healthcare providers within and outside of the state.

The website was launched by both the Arizona Governor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

“The Arizona Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the 1864 near-total abortion ban left millions of women and doctors wondering what their rights are when seeking or providing reproductive health care,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“I’m proud to deliver this comprehensive website to provide timely updates, trusted resources and a safe venue to seek reproductive health care options.”

What can be found on the Reproductive Health in Arizona website?

The website’s information is expected to update as more legal actions occur. However, the information provided on the site reflects the current laws and resources available.

The FAQ section addresses Arizona laws on abortion, covering whether the procedure is legal, the accessibility of birth control and the age requirement for an abortion.

Additionally, there is a section that addresses privacy concerns when seeking an abortion. It covers how to better manage data and control the digital footprint, discusses HIPAA rights and addresses spousal concerns.

The resources page contains three lists regarding where to find access to birth control, mental health services and teen pregnancy resources.

Lastly, Arizona residents can enter their information into the Find a Provider search page for access to abortion care and support in and out of the state.

“We’ll continue working to keep Arizonans informed as the legal landscape around reproductive care evolves in the weeks and months ahead,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Billie Eilish is seen performing with her brother Finneas at the 2024 Academy Awards. The eclectic ...

Kevin Stone

Eclectic pop phenom Billie Eilish stopping in metro Phoenix on upcoming world tour

Eclectic pop phenom Billie Eilish announced an ambitious world tour that includes a late fall stop in metro Phoenix.

1 hour ago

Arizona Snowbowl was hit 30 inches of snow in late April 2024 as the ski season was winding down....

KTAR.com

Arizona Snowbowl gets 30 inches of new snow over weekend at tail end of ski season

There's not much time left to ski at Arizona Snowbowl this season, but there's plenty of fresh snow on the ground at the Flagstaff resort.

2 hours ago

Portions of two freeways in the West Valley were temporarily closed Monday, April 29, 2024, due to ...

KTAR.com

Portions of 2 West Valley freeways temporarily closed after crashes

Portions of two freeways in the West Valley were temporarily closed Monday morning due to reportedly fatal crashes, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Drowning epidemic of 1989 led to many modern safety measures...

Balin Overstolz McNair

From an ‘epidemic’ to now: Preventing child drownings in Arizona

With the hottest months of the year ahead, local officials are urging heightened awareness and caution.

5 hours ago

GCC's GSOC will be represented at the White House on Monday for a cybersecurity jobs expo. (Photo b...

Damon Allred

Glendale Community College represented at White House for jobs in cyber event

Members from Glendale Community College's Guacho Security Operations Center (GSOC) will visit the White House on Monday.

6 hours ago

The first phase of the new Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy is on track to be complete...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

New Desert Diamond Casino set to open in West Valley later this year

Construction on a new $450 million casino complex is well underway in the West Valley and is on track to be completed this year.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Informational reproductive health care website launches in Arizona