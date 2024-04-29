PHOENIX — Arizona recently launched a reproductive health care website aimed at offering swift access to a variety of resources, including information about abortion rights in the state.

Reproductive Health in Arizona, accessible in both English and Spanish, addresses frequently asked questions and features a resources page, along with the ability to search for healthcare providers within and outside of the state.

The website was launched by both the Arizona Governor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.

“The Arizona Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the 1864 near-total abortion ban left millions of women and doctors wondering what their rights are when seeking or providing reproductive health care,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a press release.

“I’m proud to deliver this comprehensive website to provide timely updates, trusted resources and a safe venue to seek reproductive health care options.”

What can be found on the Reproductive Health in Arizona website?

The website’s information is expected to update as more legal actions occur. However, the information provided on the site reflects the current laws and resources available.

The FAQ section addresses Arizona laws on abortion, covering whether the procedure is legal, the accessibility of birth control and the age requirement for an abortion.

Additionally, there is a section that addresses privacy concerns when seeking an abortion. It covers how to better manage data and control the digital footprint, discusses HIPAA rights and addresses spousal concerns.

The resources page contains three lists regarding where to find access to birth control, mental health services and teen pregnancy resources.

Lastly, Arizona residents can enter their information into the Find a Provider search page for access to abortion care and support in and out of the state.

“We’ll continue working to keep Arizonans informed as the legal landscape around reproductive care evolves in the weeks and months ahead,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in the release.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.