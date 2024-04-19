Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s near-total abortion ban can’t be enforced before June 8, AG Kris Mayes tells providers

Apr 19, 2024, 1:00 PM

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks to reporters in Phoenix after the state Supreme Court up...

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks to reporters in Phoenix after the state Supreme Court upheld a near-total abortion on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jonathan Copper)

(AP Photo/Jonathan Copper)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona’s near-total abortion ban can’t be enforced before June 8, the state’s top legal officer told medical providers this week.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sent hospitals and clinics a letter Thursday detailing the legal impact of the state Supreme Court’s decision last week to uphold a ban on abortions except to save the mother’s life.

Arizona’s near-total abortion ban originated from a law passed in 1864, during the Civil War. Arizona didn’t become a state until 1912.

Mayes, a supporter of abortion rights, met with health care industry leaders to discuss the issue on Thursday. That came after the Democrat met with reproductive health care providers last Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Why can’t Arizona’s 1864 abortion law be enforced before June 8?

Mayes explained that the Supreme Court decision in a case brought by Planned Parenthood goes into effect 14 calendar days from when it was issued last Tuesday. However, a trial court previously ruled in a seperate case that the 1864 law could not be enforced until 45 days after the high court’s final mandate in the Planned Parenthood case.

So for now, the state’s 2022 abortion law remains in effect, meaning the procedure is illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy except when necessary to save the life of the mother.

“Absent any additional litigation or action by the Legislature, the status-quo remains in place concerning abortion law in our state until June 8, 2024,” Mayes said in press release Friday. “My office continues to explore all legal options available to prevent the 1864 near-total abortion ban from taking effect.”

What else did Kris Mayes tell providers about abortion ban?

Mayes said in her letter that she would notify health care providers if the date changes and issue additional guidance before the ban goes into effect, if it gets to that point.

“That guidance would seek to assist providers in complying with the law while recognizing the inherent challenges in construing such an archaic and vaguely written statute,” the letter says.

The law is currently on the books as section 13-3603 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, which reads as follows:

A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

southern Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly...

Associated Press

Jurors don’t have a verdict yet in an Arizona rancher’s trial for fatally shooting a migrant

A jury in southern Arizona is still deliberating in the trial of a rancher charged with fatally shooting an unarmed migrant on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border.

1 hour ago

During an earnings call on April 18, 2024, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said engineer...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Wafer production underway at TSMC’s Phoenix factory; Q1 earnings beat expectations

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is making “significant progress” on its north Phoenix site with engineering wafer production already underway.

3 hours ago

Repeat killer sentenced to life in prison after murdering girlfriend...

KTAR.com

Tempe man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said it sentenced Gary Cox, 60, a repeat killer, to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend.

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Alvin Massenburg II, who was arrested April 17, 2024, in connection with a fatal shootin...

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested 2 days after deadly shooting at Phoenix smoke shop

An arrest has been made in a Phoenix smoke shop shooting that left one man dead earlier this week, authorities announced Friday.

5 hours ago

Harrison Ward was arrested on April 18, 2024, for his alleged role in a fatal Gilbert crash. (Maric...

KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver arrested in Gilbert after fatal crash

A man was arrested in Gilbert on Thursday for his role in a fatal, early morning wrong-way crash, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Follow @veenstra_david...

David Veenstra

Valley’s ultimate foodie festival returns this weekend with fried chicken, donuts and more

Prepare for a mouthwatering adventure as the Valley's ultimate global-inspired food festival is returning on Saturday to Peoria.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Arizona’s near-total abortion ban can’t be enforced before June 8, AG Kris Mayes tells providers