PHOENIX — A police officer shot an alleged shoplifter on Sunday in Glendale, authorities confirmed.

Police were en route to a hardware store near 51st and Glendale avenues around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shoplifter who allegedly brandished a gun as he was leaving the store.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, they came into contact with the suspect near a bus stop.

The suspect then pointed an apparent weapon at the officer, according to Glendale police, and the officer began firing multiple times, leaving the suspect wounded.

As additional officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody and medical aid was provided. The suspect was then taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

No officers were injured, and traffic was closed for a half-mile along 51st Avenue as police investigated the area.

Surprise Police Department took over the active investigation.

