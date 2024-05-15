PHOENIX – A 47-year-old Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy and decorated Navy veteran died early Wednesday, authorities announced.

YCSO said Jesse Hubble died of natural causes at his home. He is survived by a wife and two children.

“Deputy Jesse Hubble served this nation and in YCSO with humility, honor and a servant’s heart,” Sheriff David Rhodes said in a press release. “His sacrifices will never be forgotten. Please join me and the entire Yavapai County law enforcement community in offering our condolences to his wife and children.”

Jesse Hubble served in Navy before Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

Hubble served in the U.S. Navy before joining YCSO in 2017. He received a Navy and Marine Corps Medal for heroism during a ocean rescue after a helicopter crash in 2007.

Hubble was assigned to the northern part of Yavapai County in January 2018. In 2021, he became a field training officer for newly hired deputies.

He also volunteered as sports coach and was given an award for his commitment to his his northern Arizona community by the American Legion Robert Fulton Post 57 of Ash Fork last year.

YSCO is planning to hold a fundraiser for Hubble’s family and will release details in the future.

“Jesse Hubble — we thank you for your life of service to your Country and your community,” Rhodes said.

