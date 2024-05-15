PHOENIX — A motorcyclist died Tuesday after he collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle near 43rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 8:40 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Chase Nunez with serious injuries, police said. Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

The other vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Nunez was traveling westbound on Happy Valley Road when his vehicle collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound and attempting a left turn onto 43rd Avenue.

Speed was possibly a factor in the collision.

“Charging decisions on this collision will be made after the accident reconstruction process is complete,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a press release.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

