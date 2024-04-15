Close
ARIZONA NEWS

The Marley Brothers announce Phoenix stop as part of tour to celebrate Bob Marley’s music

Apr 15, 2024, 11:00 AM

A promotional graphic for “The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” shows Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, ...

The Marley Brothers will perform their father’s music along with their individual hits on Sept. 12, 2024, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix. (Live Nation)

(Live Nation)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Fans of reggae legend Bob Marley can “Get Up, Stand Up” in Phoenix this summer when The Marley Brothers hit the road to celebrate their father’s music.

Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian Marley will bring “The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 12.

Presales for the outdoor concert start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Marley Brothers will perform father’s music, their own hits at Phoenix concert

The Marley Brothers have forged individual musical careers that would have made their iconic father proud, racking up multiple Grammy Award nominations and wins.

They are joining forces to perform their individual hits as well as beloved Bob Marley songs during a 22-city North American tour that kicks off Sept. 5 in Vancouver and concludes Oct. 5 in Miami. It will be their first tour together in over 20 years.

Bob Marley’s standing as a global musical visionary has continued to grow since he died of a rare form of skin cancer in 1981 at age 36.

His greatest hits album, “Legend,” is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The best-selling reggae album of all time includes classics such as “Three Little Birds,” “Jamming,” “Get Up, Stand Up” and “Redemption Song.”

“Bob Marley: One Love,” a biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, went straight to No. 1 at the box office when it came out earlier this year and has earned more than $175 million globally.

The Marley Brothers announce Phoenix stop as part of tour to celebrate Bob Marley’s music