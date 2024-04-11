PHOENIX – One man is dead and another is in jail after an argument escalated into gunfire in Phoenix earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road, between Dunlap and Peoria avenues, around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found Prince Levelt Lackey, 39, with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information regarding this shooting suggests Lackey and another adult male, identified as 29-year-old Pedro Vazquez, were involved in an argument that resulted in Lackey being shot by Vazquez,” Sgt. Robert Scherer said in a media advisory.

After Vazquez was located and interviewed by police, he was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

