PHOENIX — Arizona state troopers seized more than 1,500 pounds of fentanyl during a six-month period, authorities said.

About 1,576 pounds of fentanyl was seized from Sept. 1, 2023, to March 22, 2024, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

The quantity equates to over seven million pills, DPS said.

Many of the pills were tied up in thick, heavy packaging, which reflects large-scale and organized drug trafficking, authorities said.

“In some cases, the drugs were bound for major cities across the country, including Chicago and Albuquerque,” DPS said in a press release.

The largest seizure happened in January in Eloy, authorities said. During a commercial vehicle stop, DPS discovered 208 pounds of fentanyl, valued at $1 million.

DPS shares biggest recent drug seizure

Outside of the six-month period, troopers seized almost 29 pounds of fentanyl pills on March 27. Here’s what was confiscated:

28.85 pounds of fentanyl pills

165 pounds of methamphetamine

Two pounds of heroin

Over one pound of cocaine

They also seized five firearms and four vehicles, DPS said.

Lastly, over $20,000 was seized in three different incidents in metro Phoenix. These three incidents took place over the course of around six hours, DPS said.

DPS announcement of seizure of 1,500 pounds of fentanyl came with warning

The department urged Arizonans to talk to their family members about the dangers of taking unknown pills. Roughly seven out of every 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills have a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, DPS said.

Some of the pills DPS seized also tested positive for xylazine. This powerful sedative puts people at a higher risk of suffering from fatal drug poisoning, DPS said.

