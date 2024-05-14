PHOENIX — State Route 347, the main road between the city of Maricopa and metro Phoenix, was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a rush-hour crash, authorities said.

The closure on northbound SR 347 started at Casa Blanca Road, about 30 miles south of downtown Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

By around 7:45 a.m., northbound traffic was backed up for several miles into Maricopa.

The highway was reopened around 8:30 a.m., ADOT said.

No other details were made available.

