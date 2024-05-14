Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

NB State Route 347 south of metro Phoenix temporarily closed after rush-hour crash

May 14, 2024, 7:57 AM | Updated: 8:45 am

Traffic on northbound State Route 347 was backed up for miles Tuesday morning, May 14, 2024, after ...

Traffic on northbound State Route 347 was backed up for miles Tuesday morning, May 14, 2024, after a crash near Casa Blanca Road south of metro Phoenix. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — State Route 347, the main road between the city of Maricopa and metro Phoenix, was temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a rush-hour crash, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The closure on northbound SR 347 started at Casa Blanca Road, about 30 miles south of downtown Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

By around 7:45 a.m., northbound traffic was backed up for several miles into Maricopa.

The highway was reopened around 8:30 a.m., ADOT said.

No other details were made available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Body recovered from Grand Canyon...

KTAR.com

Body recovered from Grand Canyon believed to be man who went missing 2 weeks ago

A body believed to be that of a man who went missing while trying to raft down the Colorado River last month has been recovered.

2 hours ago

Mississippi homicide suspect killed in Arizona after gunfight...

Serena O'Sullivan

Mississippi homicide suspect killed in Arizona after shooting involving DPS officers

Arizona state troopers tried to apprehend Mississippi homicide suspect Ivory James Welch III, but he died in a gunfight, police said.

4 hours ago

(Arizona State University photo)...

KTAR.com

ASU celebrates largest graduating class in history across 36 ceremonies

Arizona State University wrapped up its 36 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, celebrating a record number of 20,700 graduates.

4 hours ago

2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week: Special deals start Friday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what’s on the menu for 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

The 2024 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week is set to kick off on Friday. Dozens of Valley restaurants are dishing up special deals.

5 hours ago

Jury indicted a New Mexico man after 47 pounds of fentanyl found...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Mexico man indicted after 47 pounds of fentanyl found during traffic stop in Arizona

A suspect was allegedly found with 47 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in his trunk. A jury indicted the 22-year-old New Mexico man last week.

5 hours ago

Childish Gambino coming to Phoenix....

SuElen Rivera

Get ready to sweat: Childish Gambino to perform in Phoenix this summer

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, is stopping in Phoenix during his upcoming world tour this summer.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

NB State Route 347 south of metro Phoenix temporarily closed after rush-hour crash