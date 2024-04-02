Real estate company to develop Nexus Commerce Center industrial park in Tempe

PHOENIX – Real estate company Creation is moving forward with plans to develop a 16-acre industrial park in Tempe.

Nexus Commerce Center will be built at the southeast corner of Elliot Road and Hardy Drive, the former site of a University of Phoenix call center.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio into Tempe and reimagine the existing functionality of an obsolete call center into a state-of-the-art industrial development,” Grant Kingdon, principal at Creation, said in a press release Tuesday.

What are the plans for Nexus Commerce Center in Tempe?

The two-story building at the site previously known as the Elliot Corporate Center will be demolished and replaced by a three-building, 274,000-square-foot development.

“This project will appeal to a wide variety of tenants from virtually all industries and can cater to tenants as small as 15,000 square feet to as large as 100,000 square feet,” Kingdon said.

LGE Design Build is overseeing the construction, which is set to begin in October and wrap in the third quarter of 2025. Cushman and Wakefield is handling the leasing side, while Amherst and CrossHarbor are Creation’s financial partners.

Nexus Commerce Center is Creation’s first industrial development in Tempe. The company, which is based out of dual headquarters in Phoenix and Dallas, has three other ongoing projects in the Valley: Ten85 in Buckeye, Midway Commerce Center in Chandler and Park Algodon in west Phoenix.

