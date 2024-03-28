Crash causes shutdown of southbound I-17 lanes in north Phoenix

PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in north Phoenix at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

A crash at milepost 221 caused the closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Traffic officials are redirecting southbound traffic onto Loop 303.

*CLOSURE* I-17 southbound is closed at Loop 303 due to a crash at milepost 221. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGgA1 and the AZ511 app: https://t.co/bCKuJCrkuo pic.twitter.com/vmeHGkTWUa — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 28, 2024

ADOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound I-17 lanes.

However, the northbound lanes are unaffected by the crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.