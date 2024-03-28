Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crash causes shutdown of southbound I-17 lanes in north Phoenix

Mar 28, 2024, 3:33 PM

ADOT announced a southbound portion of the Interstate 17 is closed on Thursday afternoon. (Arizona Department of Transportation photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in north Phoenix at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

A crash at milepost 221 caused the closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Traffic officials are redirecting southbound traffic onto Loop 303.

ADOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound I-17 lanes.

However, the northbound lanes are unaffected by the crash.

