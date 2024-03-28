Crash causes shutdown of southbound I-17 lanes in north Phoenix
Mar 28, 2024, 3:33 PM
(Arizona Department of Transportation photo)
PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in north Phoenix at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.
A crash at milepost 221 caused the closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Traffic officials are redirecting southbound traffic onto Loop 303.
ADOT advised drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.
There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound I-17 lanes.
However, the northbound lanes are unaffected by the crash.
