PHOENIX — A man was found guilty of murder over three years after the death of his girlfriend in Phoenix, authorities announced Thursday.

Cecil Noyola, 63, was convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence last week after 39-year-old Jessica Kennedy was found dead in her apartment on Jan 5, 2021, following a welfare check call, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Kennedy had a gunshot wound to her head. No weapon was recovered from the scene.

Police tried to locate Noyola, but they learned he had fled the state after the shooting.

He eventually turned himself into police the same month the fatal shooting occurred.

After his arrest, Noyola told police he gave the murder weapon to a friend. The gun was later retrieved and the friend was arrested.

“I hope Jessica knows we worked hard over the last three years to get justice for her,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“To her family and loved ones, I hope this is the start of their journey towards healing.”

Noyola’s sentencing is scheduled for May 20.

