Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man found guilty of second-degree murder of girlfriend in Phoenix

Mar 28, 2024, 2:00 PM

gavel photo threatening federal...

Cecil Noyola, 63, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his 39-year-old girlfriend. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was found guilty of murder over three years after the death of his girlfriend in Phoenix, authorities announced Thursday.

Cecil Noyola, 63, was convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence last week after 39-year-old Jessica Kennedy was found dead in her apartment on Jan 5, 2021, following a welfare check call, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Kennedy had a gunshot wound to her head. No weapon was recovered from the scene.

Police tried to locate Noyola, but they learned he had fled the state after the shooting.

RELATED STORIES

He eventually turned himself into police the same month the fatal shooting occurred.

After his arrest, Noyola told police he gave the murder weapon to a friend. The gun was later retrieved and the friend was arrested.

“I hope Jessica knows we worked hard over the last three years to get justice for her,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“To her family and loved ones, I hope this is the start of their journey towards healing.”

Noyola’s sentencing is scheduled for May 20.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Glendale Public Library eliminates overdue fines...

Serena O'Sullivan

Glendale Public Library will waive all existing late fines, no longer fine patrons for late returns

Good news for readers who love to look at peacocks while enjoying free books: The Glendale Public Library is getting rid of overdue fines.

32 minutes ago

ADOT announced a southbound portion of the Interstate 17 is closed on Thursday afternoon. (Arizona ...

KTAR.com

Crash causes shutdown of southbound I-17 lanes in north Phoenix

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in north Phoenix at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

58 minutes ago

Split panel image of women doing stunts on the left and the Wheel of Death apparatus from the Garde...

Kevin Stone

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus sets up big top for 26 shows over 11 days in West Valley

The Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, which bills itself as the world’s oldest and largest traveling circus, is settling in for an 11-day run in the West Valley.

4 hours ago

File photo of the side of a Scottsdale Police Department vehicle....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate to death at mobile home park

A Scottsdale man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his longtime roommate to death on Wednesday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area lottery player wins $1 million in Powerball, 3 others in Arizona win $50,000

A Phoenix-area lottery player won $1 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, and three other Arizona tickets won $50,000.

5 hours ago

Split panel image of a boy holding an umbrella for the Easter bunny on a left and a child holding a...

Kevin Stone

Holiday rain: Strong weather system to hit Phoenix area over Easter weekend

With a potent cold front expected to bring high winds and widespread rain to the Phoenix area this weekend, the Easter bunny might want to hide those eggs indoors.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Man found guilty of second-degree murder of girlfriend in Phoenix